‘LA Law’ Casts John Harlan Kim in the Sequel Series

In preparing for the sequel series to the popular NBC show LA Law, the show has cast John Harlan Kim to be part of the characters.

Let’s get some information about this interesting development. We will get some support from an article by Variety. If the actor’s name sounds familiar, then you are right. Kim has recently been on the Fox first-responder show 9-1-1 as Albert Han. He’s also played Agent Park on Nancy Drew on The CW.

This actor joins original series LA Law cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen for the sequel’s cast. Kim plays Chad Park, an up-and-coming attorney at the firm. Now, he is being described as a “shark-in-training” with a sky-high ambition that goes ahead of ethics. Park is one sharp attorney, though. He takes on his first murder trial and as he does, Park has to devise an inventive legal strategy when his client drops a bombshell in open court.

New ‘LA Law’ Cast Member Previously Had Part On TNT Series

For those interested in some inside Hollywood news, Kim is repped by Buchwald, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Other work in his repertoire includes being a part of a TNT series titled The Librarians. Big-screen film work has him in features like the upcoming Purple Hearts along with Paper Tiger and Good Luck With Everything.

The LA Law sequel is being written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed, who also are executive producers of the pilot. Director Anthony Hemingway is on board while Underwood also will executive produce while acting, too. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, wife and son of the late LA Law co-creator Steven Bochco, will executive produce via Steven Bochco Productions.

Kim, though, is not the only new cast member on the show. In a recent report from Deadline, three more are joining: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef, and Ian Duff.

Three Other Actors Have Found Their Way Into Sequel Show

Olagundoye will play Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson. Showrunners are saying that Jackson will be a force when facing adversaries in the courtroom.

Nef plays transgender lawyer Alana Burke in the revival. Burke has some creative courtroom tactics that do make news. Duff will play JJ Freeman, a junior associate with the firm. Look for him to work with Underwood’s Jonathan Rollins on the sequel.

This definitely is a throwback show to the 1980s. It was a very popular show and won a number of Emmys during its original run. What this new, updated iteration will look like remains to be seen. But the Bochcos are involved, so look for some pieces that are relevant to the original series.