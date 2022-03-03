Laramy Sasquatch Miller on the ‘Three Essentials’ of Survival and Pulling Triple-Duty for ‘The Trail’

Want to learn how to survive the wilds mountain man style? There’s no better teacher than Laramy Sasquatch Miller, with The Trail set to become his ultimate showcase.

“I knew I was going to deal with weather, but I didn’t anticipate getting stuck,” Laramy begins during his exclusive chat with Outsider for his new Outdoor Channel show. “The whole thing about The Trail is me going down the trail on my horse, right? So I went over 100 miles on horseback from Point A to Point B. And I got stuck in-between camps… And not to give too much away, but it was very, very trying.”

Which is exactly the journey The Trail illustrates. Miller spent 30 days out in the Rocky Mountains’ backcountry, armed only with his bow, a few hatchets and knives, and a whole lot of survivalist knowledge. His only company? Wildlife and his trusty horse, 7.

The Trail is set to entertain, to be sure. But as Executive Producer, Laramy Sasquatch Miller made sure to have this show – his favorite he’s ever completed – educate the masses on survival, as well.

The Three Essentials of Survival

Laramy Sasquatch Miller in ‘The Trail’. Photo courtesy of Outdoor Channel.

“Shelter, water, and food are your three essentials, right? So when you don’t have that shelter in place right now when you need it, that can change a lot of things. The food? You can deal without having the food for a while, but when you get really cold like that your body uses so much more energy. Then you can’t deal with no food for very long anymore,” Laramy offers.

“There are a few things that I thought… I thought I’d be able to hunt more than I did,” he says, for one. But the biggest challenge? “Filming myself the whole time,” Miller laughs. “Your constantly having to worry about batteries. Now I feel for my cameraman! After 15 years being in the outdoor industry, I used to give my cameraman heck all the time. But now I understand!”

Laramy “shot about 95%” of The Trail himself. “Obviously I had a guy who would come in about once a week and bring me batteries. But it really made me realize what the cameramen go through. Constantly! From sunrise to sundown – everything you do you have to film. Well it’s kind of hard to forage and hunt and build things when you’re constantly having to deal with the camera equipment the whole time. So it makes everything two to three times harder.”

Filming got in the way of those three essentials on the daily, too, Sasquatch cites. The consequence?

“I lost 36-pounds.” Laramy growls. “I’m a big guy, though, so thankfully 36-pounds isn’t as much to me as it is to most,” he laughs. And starvation wasn’t the only threat on the menu. In fact, the survivalist found himself on the menu of others multiple times.

Laramy Sasquatch Miller Pulls Triple-Duty as Survivalist, Cameraman, and Executive Producer for ‘The Trail’

“It was interesting,” Laramy recalls. “I did not expect to run into bears. That late in the year, you usually don’t have to deal with bear predators,” he cites of the Rockies. “But just coming right down the trail… There he is!”

Laramy’s instincts are that of a survivalist, however, and not a cameraman. Which is an excellent tradeoff when faced with a grizzly bear in full hyperphagia before hibernation. So instead of filming the encounter, Miller went into full-on survival mode, settling to capture the grizzly’s massive tracks on film, instead.

And now that he’s back next to the space heater in his home, he can sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of his labors. Well, after he’s done pulling triple duty, that is.

“I’m executive producer, so I’m overseeing everything and writing scripts, still. But then I also have my other show, Last of a Breed, that I missed an entire month of hunting season for that. So I’m playing catchup on that. And now is mountain lion season, so I love this time of year,” Laramy smiles.

As for The Trail, “There’ll be 10 episodes of The Trail,” he reveals. “The premiere episode is an hour long, then each will be 30 minutes after that. And it’ll re-air on Outdoor Channel.”

The Highs of ‘The Trail’ to Come

But what would all this talk of lows and impending doom be without noting a few of the highs?

Laramy Sasquatch Miller in ‘The Trail.’ Photo courtesy of Outdoors Channel

“You know the coolest thing for me is just being out there. I’ve always loved the solitude. I love the mountains. I can go talk to people, and I can mix and match. But being out there,” Laramy ponders, “when you’re living with the critters, not just camping with them, seeing how they react and move and work. That was just cooler than heck to me.”

Audiences can expect a whole lot more highlights as The Trail continues on Outdoor Channel, too. “There’s some other highs but I’m not going to give them away,” Laramy laughs.

“If you’re interested at all in survival, love survival and the mountains, you’ve got to check this show out. I’m really impressed myself,” he offers with a genuine smile. “I think it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my career.”

And for his fellow Outsiders, Laramy Sasquatch Miller offers one last spark of wisdom.

“Keep living every day like it’s your last, and have fun with it.”