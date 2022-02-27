Las Vegas Police Investigating Death of Performer Donny Davis

Las Vegas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 43-year-old comedian and performer Donny Davis.

Davis, who danced with singers like Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears, was found unresponsive in a Conrad hotel on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Around 5:30 a.m., hotel security responded to a call about an unconscious man “in the room turning blue and biting his tongue,” according to a police report obtained by People.

Davis had spent the prior night on the Las Vegas strip with a group of people. Upon returning to the hotel, his friends claimed that he went back to his room after the hotel bartenders refused him service.

When security entered Donny Davis’ room, they tried to revive him with chest compressions. But doctors pronounced him dead shortly after the performer was rushed to Sunrise Hospital.

The report stated that the security guards suspected foul play because of the behavior of the other people in the room. According to them, they had “trouble getting any information” from the possible witnesses.

Hotel Security Suspects Foul Play is to Blame for the Death of Donny Davis

After EMS removed Donny Davis from the hotel, police officers closed off the entrance and took four unnamed people to an interview room.

Once there, a female witness told officers that she and her friends had met Davis at the Conrad’s Dawg House bar around midnight, and they stayed for a few hours. But around 3:30 a.m., a bartender told the comedian that he was “too intoxicated,” and they cut him off. Donny Davis then went back to his room while the others continued drinking.

Around 5 a.m., the witness and another man with Davis’ party went back to the same room. And she “noticed Davis was sitting in a chair, but his face and hands were turning purple.”

After touching his hand, which she claimed was “freezing,” she realized Davis was not breathing. She then called hotel security. And they arrived a few minutes later.

PEOPLE reportedly reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. But officers did not confirm that they suspected foul play.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said it has not determined the cause of death. And they are awaiting further testing.

The office also ordered a blood toxicology test. But a spokesperson said it could take weeks before they know the results.

Aside from working with Cyrus, Donny Davis also danced with Joe Jonas and Mariah Carey. However, he may be most known for joining Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency in 2013.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he also performed during events at the Beacher’s party bar, where he was “fired out of a prop cannon” and “took on the role of an Oompa Loompa, a leprechaun, The Joker, and a WWE combatant.”