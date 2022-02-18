‘Law And Order’ Star Sam Waterston Reveals Why Revival Is Happening Now

After more than 10 years of being off the air, the Law & Order revival is finally happening. Sam Waterson recently talked about it and disclosed the reasons we’re seeing it return at long last.

Cinemablend covered an interview Waterson had at the recent NBC Scripted Press Day alongside the rest of the revival cast. Showrunner Rick Eid said Dick Wolf wanted the revival to happen for “a year or so” before confirming Waterson was coming back too. Waterson chimed in saying Wolf’s persistence and the fans led to Law & Order’s return.

He [Wolf] was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” Waterson told reporters. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.”

Law & Order ceased filming in 2010 and came as a surprise to many. Wolf himself called it a “terrible mistake” and tried to rectify it. This was before social media presence carried the weight it does but now, with people still avidly watching the original show, they figured it was time to bring it back.

“The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them,” Waterson shared. “So the audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”

Sam Waterson isn’t wrong. Fans have rallied for years now to revive the original Law & Order. You can watch the first episode on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Dick Wolf Said Sam Waterson is the ‘Ultimate Conscience of the Show’

Fans of the original Law & Order won’t argue Sam Waterson served as its backbone. However, series creator Dick Wolf thinks he has an even bigger role, calling him the “ultimate conscience of the show.”

Variety has been covering news about the Law & Order revival since it was announced and late last year revealed how much Wolf wanted Waterson back. To us watching, he serves as the show’s figurehead but Wolf thinks his role is much more pronounced and expressed bliss he is returning for the new season.

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure,” Wolf said in an official statement. “Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”