‘Law & Order’ and Danielle Moné Truitt Are Ready for New Episode Thursdays

Law & Order and one of the franchise’s star’s, Danielle Moné Truitt, are ready for new episodes on Thursdays. The franchise has been on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. NBC broadcasts the Olympics, so shows on the network have to take some time off while it does so.

But as the Olympics are coming to a close, the Law & Order franchise is coming back in a huge way. Not only will we see the return of SVU and Organized Crime, but we’re also going to see new episodes of the Law & Order revival.

That’s right: the original show that started it all is coming back to TV after its cancellation over a decade ago. Former star Sam Waterston is at the helm of this one too.

“Say it loud: “We’re excited for the return of #LawAndOrder Thursdays!” the account wrote. They included a video of Truitt, who plays NYPD Sergeant Ayanna Bell on Organized Crime. In the video, Truitt swivels around in a chair on the set of the show.

When Law & Order makes its return on Thursday, it’ll kick of a series of Thursday nights that air three new episodes of the franchise. So fans can expect a three hour mini-marathon to end their Thursdays.

‘Law & Order’ Fans Can Definetly Expect Crossover Events

If it’s anything a TV show franchise is going to do, it’s crossover events. Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime fans have been enjoying the crossover events immensely. They often put the relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler at the forefront. And overall, fans just like to see their favorite characters from the two shows interact.

Now that there’s a third show in the Dick Wolf lead franchise on the table, the crossover potential is huge.

Law & Order star Anthony Anderson has even said that it wouldn’t make sense if there weren’t crossover episodes.

“A good crossover, within a franchise like this, Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime, I think it only makes sense to do,” he said in a recent Red Carpet interview.

But the upcoming Thursday episodes won’t be crossovers. SVU and Organized Crime will pick up where they left off before going on break while the revival of the flagship show reintroduces us to some old characters and introduces us to some new. If you’re a fan of these shows, Thursday night definitely isn’t one you’ll want to miss. It starts with Law & Order at 8/7 central.