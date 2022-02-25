‘Law & Order’: Anthony Anderson Approached Dick Wolf About Reprising His Role

As soon as Anthony Anderson learned the hit drama series, Law & Order was returning to NBC, he was on top of everything he needed to do to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the hit series. In fact, the former Black-ish star even took it upon himself to call the show’s creator, Dick Wolf himself about the idea.

“We were two weeks out from ending our show Black-ish,” Anderson recalls in a recent discussion with People.

“They made the announcement that Law & Order was coming back,” the longtime actor continues. “So, I picked up the phone and called Dick Wolf up and said, Hey Dick, is it true?””

Perfect Timing – Anderson Was A Free Agent

The Law & Order star went on to note that once he got ahold of Dick Wolf, he let the showrunner know that he was up for reprising his role as Detective Bernard in the series revival. This was something that Dick Wolf was happy to hear notes Anderson.

“I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m a free agent as of Nov. 19th,'” Anthony Anderson explains. “And [Wolf] was like, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.'”

The turnaround was fast after this conversation between the star and the Law & Order showrunner, too. Anderson arrived on the Law & Order set to begin filming less than a month later.

“I’m back in the shoes of Detective Kevin Bernard,” the 51-year-old actor says. “Doing what we do best: solving crimes, ripped from the headlines.”

‘Law & Order’ Stars Have An Impressive Background On the Series

Anthony Anderson appeared in a total of 50 episodes during Law & Order’s original run between 2008 and 2010. He also had a stint on SVU during the show’s seventh season. In this role, Anthony Anderson portrayed Lucius Blaine, a temporary partner to Christopher Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler.

Anthony Anderson joins fellow Law & Order alum Sam Waterson in the revival of the OG series. Rounding out the cast are some well-known Law & Order newbies such as Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi. Well, most of these additions to the cast are newbies. However, one Law & Order revival star does have a history in the series.

Between 1991 and 1994, Camryn Manheim took on a variety of guest-starring roles in the hit crime-drama series. And, these roles certainly highlight Manheim’s impressive acting chops as the star portrayed a different role in each one of these appearances. But, the actress notes, nothing compares to landing a regular role on the series.

“One of the most amazing things on the show … [is] you come to work, and then New York’s finest actors just come and play with you,” Camryn Manheim explains.

“I have been surprised and excited already several times,” the Law & Order actress adds. “And I think the viewers will be, too.”