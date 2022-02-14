‘Law & Order’ Star Anthony Anderson Reveals What Brought Him Back to the Revival

Law & Order star Anthony Anderson recently revealed what brought him back to the show. The show, which has been off the air for over a decade, has been revived by NBC. And it’s even brought back a bunch of old cast members.

Anthony Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard on the hit procedural series from 2008 through 2010. He’s more than happy to come back on board. Here’s why:

“Having a conversation with [Executive Producer] Dick Wolf. It’s such an iconic show,” he said in a pre-Super Bowl interview. Anderson, who’s also a star on Black-ish, noted that that show was coming to an end right in time for him to start something new. “Black-ish was coming to an end, Law & Order was starting again.”

But it was actually Anderson that took the initiative and reached out to them.

“I called [Dick Wolf] up he said ‘Anthony, you don’t know how happy this conversation makes me. And here we are, going in to season 21 of Law & Order,” he said.

You can watch the full interview below:

.@lawandordertv returns for SEASON 21 on Feb. 24 on @NBC!



But the real question is: Could Anthony Anderson or Jeffrey Donovan take a hit from Aaron Donald? #SuperGoldSunday pic.twitter.com/Yrcb10UqMq — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Came Back for Similar Reasons

Part of the reason that Anthony Anderson came back was the passion and dedication of Executive Producer Dick Wolf. And that’s one of the reasons why iconic Jack McCoy actor Sam Waterston decided to return to the series. The success of the Law & Order revival honestly hinged on Waterston, so this is a decision he couldn’t make lightly.

Dick Wolf was incredibly upset when Law & Order was canceled. That’s the show that started it all, after all, and it was just one year away from becoming the longest-running drama on television (That title now goes to Law & Order: SVU. )

So Wolf was incredibly dedicated to getting his show back on TV. And Waterston knew this early on.

“[Show creator Dick Wolf] was talking about it five years ago and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” Waterston said at a TCA Panel. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination — and his conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.”

Law & Order will make its comeback on Thursday, February 24th, and fans are incredibly excited to see what production has in store. That day will also see Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU, the show’s two spinoff series come back from a Winter Olympic hiatus.

If you want to watch old Law & Order episodes before the show makes its comeback, the entire series is available on Peacock.