‘Law & Order’ Asks Which Series’ Curling Team Fans Would Join

In a new Instagram post, Law & Order asked fans which series’ curling team they’d rather join. In a celebration of both the franchise and the Olympics, the account ponders whether fans would play for Law & Order: SVU‘s team with Olivia Benson, Amanda Rollins, and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi or if they’d play for Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Ayanna Bell, Elliot Stabler, and Jet Slootmakers OR if they’d play for Law & Order’s team lead by Jack McCoy.

“There’s one spot left on each of their curling teams… Whose are you joining?” the account wrote.

Fans were quick to sound off in the comments. And considering that Law & Order has been off air for years, it makes since that the overwhelming majority went with team Benson or Team Stabler.

“SVU of course ! Work with captain Benson ?! A DREAM !” one fan wrote.

“I’m going with Dad, Bell, & Slootmaekers,” another fan joked. Tons of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans love to call Stabler “dad.”

The overwhelming majority, however, went with Team SVU. That also checks out. The show has been on air for 23 seasons and still remains the ultimate fan-favorite franchise show. Law & Order: Organized Crime has gotten pretty mixed reviews and doesn’t pull in the ratings that SVU does, but a lot of fans just love seeing Stabler regardless.

And team option #3, Law & Order, may have been more popular if this post was made a few months from now. The series, which went off the air in 2010, is getting a revival with Sam Waterston at the Helm as Jack McCoy.

One Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Just Teased a Potential Return on the Revival

With Law & Order coming back, many fans are wondering what old characters are going to come back. It seems like there are plenty of people willing to reprise their roles. One of those people is Jesse L. Martin, who played Ed Green on the hit crime series.

During an interview on The Talk, Green was asked if we can expect to see his character return to the show.

“I couldn’t possibly say, but I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. … Yes, maybe,” he said.

Detective Green was a crucial part of the series from seasons ten through eighteen. He wound up retiring, but fans would no doubt love to see a familiar face.

SVU and Organized Crime are both currently on an Olympic Hiatus, so you can’t catch new episodes until the games are over. In the meantime, you can catch up on all three shows in the franchise over on Paramount +.