‘Law & Order’: Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Pose at Super Bowl LVI

From Law and Order to Golden Girls to Friends, becoming invested in a show means becoming invested in on-screen friendships. Many of us enjoy characters’ on-screen relationships so much that we begin to hope for at least a percentage of reality behind them. And when two people play close friends as long as Law and Order: SVU‘s Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay did, the hope that they’re friends in real life is even stronger.

Well, sometimes actors are just doing their jobs, and in the real world, the real people behind our favorite on-screen duos have no relationship beyond a professional one. Thankfully, that’s not the case with Meloni and Hargitay. After 12 years of playing Special Victims Unit partners, Detectives Stabler and Benson, the pair have remained close friends long after Meloni’s departure from the show.

For their most recent friend date, Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay attended Super Bowl LVI. Meloni posted an adorable picture of himself and Hargitay snuggled up in front of SoFi Stadium on his Instagram page, both actors grinning ear to ear. The caption reads, “Ok. The Super Bowl can start.”

Fans of SVU’s Stabler and Benson absolutely swooned over the image, sharing comments such as, “OMG king and queen of the Super Bowl” and “this is the only team I’m rooting for today.”

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Are No Strangers to Selfies

The image of Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay enjoying the Super Bowl is certainly heartwarming. However, it’s not even close to being the only selfie the two have shared on social media. On the contrary, the SVU besties regularly share their adventures together.

In another recent Instagram post, Meloni and Hargitay almost broke the internet with their public display of (platonic) affection. While filming an episode of Law and Order: Organized Crime, Chris Meloni’s newest project as Detective Stabler, Meloni met up with Hargitay backstage and snapped a selfie.

The caption reads, “Was organizing some crime and I found Mariska Hargitay. #GoodFind”. Delighted SVU fans flooded the image with comments like, “FINALLY CHRISKA CONTENT” (yep, the duo has their own couple name) and “Not freaking out…not freaking out…sooo freaking out”. And, honestly, they have a point. Could “Chriska” be any cuter? We don’t think so.

Meloni left Law and Order: SVU back in 2011, but fans were recently treated to a Benson/Stabler reunion in an SVU/Organized Crime crossover episode. The real question is: could we see more crossover episodes in the future? Long-time SVU fans and “Chriska” enthusiasts certainly hope so.