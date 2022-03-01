‘Law & Order’ Compares Season 20 Bernard to the Anthony Anderson Character Now

The Law & Order social media account had some fun with star Anthony Anderson. And one of the posts revealed that Det. Kevin Bernard definitely is defying his age.

With old-school Law & Order fans cheering it on, the series revival made its debut last Thursday, a dozen years after NBC first canceled it. So there was a significant gap between season 20 and 21.

No character displayed that gap more than Anderson. So the Law & Order account posted two photos of Anderson. The caption — “how season 20 ended vs. how season 21 is going: Bernard edition.”

As one Law & Order fan noted, Anderson is aging backward. He’s lost roughly 50 pounds since the days when he originally portrayed Bernard and partnered with Cyrus Lupo (Jeremy Sisto) on Law & Order seasons 19 and 20.

Anderson already had started losing weight when he was cast on the show. He didn’t lose weight because of a vanity issue. Rather, he lost it after his doctor diagnosed him with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

He saw what diabetes did to his father. “So I watched my dad slowly die from this disease,” Anderson said, “and I vowed never to let that happen to my wife and children, and it jump-started me into becoming healthier.”

When he started appearing on Law & Order, Anderson began working with Al Roker’s nutritionist. The show filmed in New York, so Anderson would cycle through Manhattan for exercise. When he moved to Los Angeles, he began running three miles a day on his treadmill. Plus, Anderson changed his diet, focusing most on fruits and vegetables while eliminating most meat.

He admitted that he had his slipups, especially at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. He joined actor Will Smith’s very public health and fitness challenge. Smith called it “Grown Man Sexy.” Anderson dropped eight pounds.

Anderson, during an appearance on The Late Show, said: “The challenge is just to transform that dad bod, that COVID bod back into something that’s healthy,” Anderson said. “So, we’ve all taken this 12-week challenge that Will threw out there and a bunch of us are on the bandwagon. It’s just about being healthy. It’s called grown man sexy.”

Anderson’s partner on the new Law & Order is Frank Cosgrove, portrayed by Jeffrey Donovan. From the debut episode, it’s easy to predict that these two characters are going to butt heads. They’ve been partners for two months. And Cosgrove doesn’t seem to have a filter between his brain and mouth. In the opening hour, he irritated his boss Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) and asked a prosecutor whether she murdered someone. He also told another DA to do his job.

Law & Order returns with a new episode this Thursday. Here’s the plot tease: “The CEO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist.”

