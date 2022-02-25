‘Law & Order:’ Dick Wolf Pitched Sam Waterston The Revival Five Years Ago

Sam Waterston revealed that Dick Wolf pitched him the Law & Order revival five years ago.

Believe it or not, while Season 21 of the mothership series is premiering tonight (February 24), producer Dick Wolf actually had the idea years ago.

In a new interview with Stage Right Secrets, he shared the story behind the Law & Order pitch.

“Well, I was never going to put it past Dick Wolf to do this,” Waterston said. “He reminded me today that he called me up five years ago and said we were going to. But I’ve always known that he was never going to give up on this. What an extraordinary accomplishment. This is on the part of Dick Wolf and all of his team as he would be the first one to say yes as fast as he could. It’s just an extraordinary achievement. He’s made a virtual universe.”

It is quite astonishing to have a cast return to the same show, a decade later. Waterston said that the experience has been indescribable and that the set is “growing around us as we work.”

“It’s like show business decided to give us a present, how would you like to revisit what you were doing 10 years ago and come at it with this brand new opportunity? And all of the credibility that Law & Order has built up over the years,” he added. “To talk about Law and Order and justice in a time now when it’s really the top of mind for all of us. But this is with a basis of trust with its audience that you know you just can’t duplicate.”

Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite ‘Law & Order’ Characters

With 20 seasons of the original mothership series, there are countless characters on the show. Not to mention the various spinoffs that spawned even more characters in the Dick Wolf created universe.

In a new interview with Stage Right Secrets, Hargitay shared which characters she admires the most.

“There’s so many that I like for so many different reasons,” she shared. “I mean I loved Epatha [Merkerson, who portrayed Lieutenant Anita Van Buren]. She’s such a badass. I love Benson and Stabler, obviously, for so many reasons.”

Because she has been with the franchise for over two decades, Hargitay has sentimental reasons to love some of the iconic characters. With the Law & Order flagship show returning for Season 21, she has a new favorite.

“But in terms of new characters, I have to say I love the Barbara character. I love that fast-talking kind of peacock of a character. I thought was so fun and fresh but I love them all for so many different reasons. Especially my own castmates and my own the characters on my show because I am in love with all of them for different reasons.”