‘Law & Order’: Everywhere You’ve Seen Newcomer Jeffrey Donovan Before

Jeffrey Donovan is joining the updated cast for Law & Order. Still, he’s got one of those faces where you might have seen him before.

If you think that you have seen him before on Law & Order, well, you have done so. Where else, though, has hit actor appeared throughout his career? Well, we get some help on this matter from IMDb. Let’s get the L&O stuff out of the way, first. He’s going to play Detective Frank Cosgrove in the continuing series. Donovan played Eddie Nicodos in a 1995 episode titled Jeopardy. In 2007, he played Jacob Reese in an episode titled Good Faith.

Now, on to his other work. We start back in 1995 for the actor who appeared in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns. That year also saw him make an appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street. In the movie Throwing Down, he played Pete Gulley. In 1996, he appeared in the movie Sleepers as Addison. Additional TV work came in the movie Critical Choices as Randy.

‘Law & Order’ Actor Made Appearances on ‘Spin City,’ ‘Touching Evil’

Jeffrey Donovan has other TV series work to his name, too. He played Kyle on the 1997-98 series titled The Pretender. Moving forward to 1https://outsider.com/news/entertainment/law-order-heres-how-you-can-have-character-named-after-you-revival/99, he appeared on the Michael J. Fox sitcom Spin City as Tom. Then, in 2000, he had a recurring role as Brad Ulrich on The Beat. More film and TV work followed and it all led up to a recurring role as Detective David Creegan on Touching Evil.

Oh, the Law & Order star had a stop on the CBS drama CSI: Miami in 2007. He played Todd Kendrick on the episode titled Nothing to Lose. In 2006, he makes an appearance on Monk as Steve Wagner on the episode titled Mr. Monk and the Astronaut.

Donovan Also Played Michael Westen on ‘Burn Notice’ Between 2007-13

Here are some other TV series that he appeared in before this appearance in Law & Order as Cosgrove. On Crossing Jordan in 2007, he played Willliam Ivers. But he had a really long run between 2007-13 on Burn Notice as Michael Westen. Donovan appeared as Dodd Gerhardt in the TV series titled Fargo. When Shut Eye ran between 2016-17, he played Charlie Haverford.

There has been other work in the actor’s career but he has a solid role nowadays as part of the Dick Wolf universe. This has been in the works for a long time, according to fellow Law & Order actor Sam Waterston.

“He was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” Waterston said. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination,” he said in a TCA panel discussion about the show.