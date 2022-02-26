‘Law & Order’ Fans Go Crazy Over Fan Favorite Cameo

In the Season 21 premiere of NBC’s revival of the original “Law & Order,” 5.5 million fans tuned in for the action. This landed Thursday’s third-largest audience with a 0.7 rating. The 21st season of the popular legal drama has arrived to properly add to the franchise. Its spin-offs “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” continue to draw fans to their televisions.

Season 21 will bring back characters such as District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson). The upcoming cast also includes Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and more.

But with the original legal drama back for more, that also means several of the show’s previous stars returning to the revival.

Carey Lowell as Jamie Ross Returns to ‘Law & Order’ Revival

Actress Carey Lowell played Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross in “Law & Order” and its short-lived spin-off, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.”

Fans’ mouths dropped after seeing her reappear in the show’s 21st season. In the season’s first episode, Ross is questioned for a trial after meeting Nolan Price. The trial involved sexual predator, Henry King. Although she worked on a previous case against a perp, she refused to answer his questions.

For those who didn’t get to see the episode, thanks to TV Insider, let’s spend a little time getting into that.

What Happened in the First Episode of Season 21 of ‘Law & Order?’

After 12 years from the last “Law & Order” episode, the first case the team works on involves the murder of an entertainer, Henry King, whose case was dismissed. However, he gave a TV interview claiming he didn’t sexually assault 40 women. These suspects included his wife, his agent, and someone he owed money to.

A video later appears of Henry arguing with a woman on the street. Who you might ask? Spoiler alert! It’s ADA Jamie Ross.

Henry blamed her for destroying his life since she was the lead prosecutor on his r*pe trial. However, she originally promised not to prosecute him since there wasn’t enough evidence with his first victim, Nicole.

Nicole ends up killing Henry, but claims it was self-defense. Henry’s wife Veronica ends up perjuring herself by saying she saw her husband attack Nicole.

When she takes the stand, Nicole ended up admitting that she shot Henry on purpose so she and his victims could move on. However, ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) finds out that Nicole hid the fact that she visited Ross the day Henry died. Truthfully, she refused to ruin Nicole’s life and took the fifth when she got subpoenaed.

Although we’re not sure if Ross is coming back for more episodes, fans still enjoyed seeing her back on “Law & Order.”