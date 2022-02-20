‘Law & Order’ Fans Talk Most Memorable Episodes From Original Series

Listen, we all know at least one hardcore Law & Order fan who is looking forward to seeing the series come back. Yet some recall OG episodes.

Which ones are we talking about? Well, it is up to these fans. A lot of them hopped on a thread on Reddit to share their own thoughts. In case you have been living under a rock, Sam Waterston comes back. Also, Anthony Anderson and some new faces will be popping up. The show will become a Thursday night staple on NBC.

This Law & Order fan kicks off this thread in a stellar fashion. “The episodes that are the most memorable to me are: Heaven (Season 2 Episode 10) If I’m correct, the entire episode was based on the happy land fire in 1990,” the Redditor writes. “Old Friends (Season 4 Episode 22) This was the episode where it was goodbye to Exec. A.D.A Ben Stone.”

‘Law & Order’ Fan Tosses In Favorite Episodes Among Lengthy List

Now, this Law & Order fan also adds their favorite episodes. “Point of View (Season 3 Episode 9) This was the episode where Det. Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) enters the picture. Corruption (Season 7 Episode 5) I thought that this episode shows really well that not all police officers are good. Couples (Season 13 Episode 23) I can only describe this episode in just one short sentence. It was complete and utter chaos.”

Then the person asks others on Reddit: “What [are] your choices for your most memorable or favorite episodes of the original Law & Order?”

One replies: “Mayhem is one of my favorites”. And we get this reply: “Lennie’s famous last words: ‘7:00 tonight, I’m outta here, ’cause I got two courtside to the Knicks-Rockets.'”

Fan Points Out Season 7 Episode That Has Bit of Optimism In It

Another Law & Order fan goes long with favorites here: “‘We Like Mike’ (Season 7 Episode 20) – Law and Order mostly focuses on the darker side of human [for] sure. This episode by contrast is pretty optimistic in a way.” How? This fan states: “in the sense that you have a low-level criminal who does the right thing to help a stranger even at great personal risk to himself.”

This fan points out some episodes where second chairs try a case. “‘Humiliation’ (Season 6 Episode 7) – This is the episode where McCoy (Waterston) loses interest in his job and just lets Kincaid run the whole case by herself. ‘COD’ (Season 14 finale) – This is the one where Southerlyn gets to try a murder case without McCoy’s help as the two try to foil a ‘Strangers On A Train’ plot.” The show joins SVU and Organized Crime on the Thursday night lineup.