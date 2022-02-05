‘Law & Order’ Fans Think This Could Be the Saddest Episode of the Franchise

A number of episodes throughout the years on Law & Order have elicited tears from fans. They have a pick for the saddest episode ever.

This episode leads off a thread on Reddit. And the thread is simply titled “Saddest Episode” on the show’s Reddit page.

The fan writes: “Someone here recently mentioned the one where Schiff’s wife died. I propose S8 EP22 Damaged. The one where the mentally challenged girl is raped by the 3 boys in her misguided attempt to appear normal. The boys are let go and aren’t punished. On top of this, at the end, you see Lenny’s reaction to his daughter getting killed.”

‘Law & Order’ Episode In Question Highlighted Lennie Briscoe, Played by Jerry Orbach

Lenny is a reference to Lennie Briscoe, played by Jerry Orbach. The IMDb listing for Damaged states: “Jack prosecutes three teenage boys for raping an intellectually disabled girl in a high school. Lennie’s daughter testifies in a drug trial.” Jack refers to Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston.

A Redditor claims to have made the original mention. This person writes: “Oooooh that was me, I said that! Another contender, the death of Claire Kincaid (S6/E23 Aftershock). Lenny slips after like 4/5 years sober, too, and it’s saddening.”

Another Law & Order fan writes: “‘Invaders’ is really sad. Borgia’s kidnapping/death is obviously awful, but the opening scene is tough to watch as well. If only the Mom of that little girl’s friend didn’t have to leave for work…” This fan replies: “Yeah, I rewatched it recently and had forgotten about that opening scene… :(“.

Show Fan Wants To Have A Word With Judge In ‘Damaged’ Episode

One fan recalls that Damaged episode, too. This Redditor writes: “That one is not only really really sad, but it makes me want to throw a brick at the judge who said she ‘liked it’. And poor Lennie, too. I’d definitely rank it as one of the saddest.” Another fan remembers a scene from the episode: “When Rey Curtis was leaving and seeing Lenny break down gets me every time. ‘I don’t care what time it is, just pick up the damn phone'”.

A Law & Order avid viewer recalls another episode that touched this person. The fan writes: “There was one episode that made me tear up IR. It was the one where there was a pediatric oncologist on the stand who was testifying about all of her patients (little kids) who had died of various incurable diseases.”

Then, this fan puts a sad reminder about the saddest episode for them. The Redditor writes: “For me, the saddest episode is when Lennie quits and you know he’s leaving bc he’s getting too sick IRL to do it anymore.”