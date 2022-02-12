‘Law & Order’ Fans Wonder About This Fan-Favorite Character’s Mysterious Exit

Fans of many TV shows have their favorite characters and like seeing them. When this Law & Order one left, it caused some to wonder why.

Law & Order is coming back for Season 21 after the Winter Olympics are done on NBC. Still, fans are asking about this favorite of fans and what happened around the exit. A thread from Reddit helps give us some clarity on this issue.

So, the character in question is Assistant District Attorney Ron Carver, played by Courtney B. Vance. And this role was on the spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. The original poster writes: “What are thoughts and opinions on about A.D.A. Ron Carver from Law & Order Criminal Intent?”

‘Law & Order’ Fan Is Trying To Seek Clarity Around Why Vance Left Show

Another fan writes: “I loved Ron Carver. I remember when he told Goren, ‘If you try and run one by me like that again, I’ll have your badge.’ Was it clear why he left after season 5?” This Law & Order fan says in a reply: “No explanation was ever given in the universe. The closest that we got to a reference to him after he left was a comment where a temporary replacement ADA, Patricia Kent, says that Carver used to call the Major Case Squad ‘Major Hunch’.”

The fan also says that the show did not really use its Assistant District Attorney characters much. And this Redditor also understands why the show did not replace Vance when he left. But this fan also says that they “feel like the show lost something when he left.”

Then, this Redditor writes: “My guess is Courtney Vance probably didn’t think he had much to do on the show for an actor of his caliber and decided to move on.”

Redditor Says Vance’s Character Did Not Have Much To Do On ‘Criminal Intent’

Another Law & Order show fan states: “His character never really had much to do besides tell the detectives they needed more evidence to get a warrant or remind them of some law they’re forgetting. Most likely the showrunners just decided it made sense to just drop the courtroom scenes altogether.”

Law & Order: Criminal Intent ran for 10 seasons on NBC before being canceled in 2011. So, another fan of this spinoff writes: “I really like Carver and the eps where he’s more involved like Seizure, Pardoner and the two-parter with both teams. I missed him; Vance is a huge talent so he brought gravitas and the other lawyers who popped in were nowhere close to filling his shoes.”

This Law & Order fan writes: “One of the best ADAs in the franchise. I’d have liked to see him pop up on SVU or mothership series after he left CI.”