‘Law & Order’ Once Featured a ‘Goodfellas’ Icon

Longtime “Law & Order” fans know their actors, but did they remember “Goodfellas” icon Paul Sorvino was on the show in the early 1990s?

Sorvino played Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 legendary film “Goodfellas.” The actor worked with stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta.

Soon after the film, the Italian-American actor portrayed Phil Cerreta for 31 “Law & Order” episodes between 1991 and 1992, taking over for the murdered detective Max Greevey (George Dzundza).

For Sorvino, it was a pretty seamless transition, but the star wasn’t there for long. Before making it big, the star took 18 years of voice lessons and attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. According to Looper, he wanted to leave the NBC show to pursue a singing career.

So, show writers had him shot in line the line of duty and then moved to a desk job.

Amazingly, Sorvino’s exit made for legendary actor Jerry Orbach to come to the “Law & Order” show. Orbach joined Detective Mike Logan, played by controversial actor Chris Noth and the NBC show took off. The late actor worked on the show from 1992 to 2004.

The 82-year-old Sorvino stars in the Epix drama “Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whittaker.

Sorvino’s ‘Goodfellas’ Character Almost Didn’t Happen

Sure, the 1990 film had so much star power it’s easy to forget Sorvino. But the actor’s cooking prep work made him stand out in the gangster crime movie.

Whether it was standing in a doorway or carefully cutting garlic, the enigmatic capo Cicero lingered in the minds of moviegoers. It’s kind of wild that Sorvino almost didn’t take the role.

According to IMDb and The New York Daily News, the actor wanted to drop out of the film three days before filming began.

Sorvino later said he lacked the cold personality to play the character, asking his agent to get him out of the gangster movie. The agent told Sorvino to take a day before making a final decision.

That night, Sorvino looked in the mirror and felt frightened by his look. Soon after, he realized that was all he needed to play the pivotal role.

“Then I was going to fix my tie, and I saw this guy (in the mirror),” he said at the film’s 25th anniversary. “And it scared the hell out of me. That’s the guy!”

Sorvino, Wife Enjoy Social Media

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, is pretty active on Twitter. She’s a fan of taking photos of her husband, likes wine, and recently celebrated the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl. It seems she’s taken to social media to share the couple’s fun times and sports enjoyment.

Happy Birthday Jackie Robinson ! This is when Paul unveiled his sculpture of Jackie Robinson in Times Square ! Paul is an amazing sculptor & loved this project . A true renaissance man ! #JackieRobinson #PaulSorvino pic.twitter.com/9DjkcYWfQ0 — Dee Dee Sorvino (@deedeegop) February 1, 2022

Dee Dee Sorvino is the third wife of the actor. The couple married in 2014.