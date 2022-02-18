‘Law & Order’: Here’s How Many Episodes Jerry Orbach Appeared In

As Law & Order gears up for its well-anticipated revival, we can’t help thinking about one of its classic characters. That’s Jerry Orbach’s Lennie Briscoe.

Back in the day, you couldn’t flip on a TV set without seeing Orbach’s Briscoe, whether he was in a new run Law & Order episode or on cable reruns. All told, Orbach appeared in 274 episodes over a dozen seasons.

Sam Waterston definitely is the face of the revival. However, Briscoe was the calling card of Law & Order for a time during its original run. And he was all over the Dick Wolf franchise and its spinoffs. He made appearances in spinoffs Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Intent and Trial By Jury. He even dipped into Homicide: Life on the Street as Lennie Briscoe. That show was about Baltimore cops, but one from NYC could do well, too.

It seems odd to think that Orbach was most known for playing a cop. He began his career on stage, in Broadway musicals, singing tunes with his booming baritone.

Orbach was 57 when he joined Law & Order in 1992. The show always was about an ensemble cast split between three cops and three prosecutors.

Jerry Orbach, Angie Harmon, Sam Waterston and Jesse L. Martin (Photo By Getty Images)

Law & Order Fans Immediately Loved Gruff Lennie Briscoe

The series kicked off in 1990. And here’s the original cast: Chris Noth, George Dzundza, Dann Florek, Stephen Hill, Michael Moriarty, and Richard Brooks. Noth, Dzundza and Florek were the cops. By season two, Law & Order killed off Dzundza’s character. Dzundza, who portrayed Max Greevey, wanted off the show because he was commuting between NYC and Los Angeles. That led to the hiring of Paul Sorvino as Phil Cerreta.

Then Orbach joined the cop rotation in 1992. His partners included Noth (Mike Nolan), Benjamin Bratt (Rey Curtis), and Jesse L Martin (Ed Green).

Orbach became so associated with the NYPD that he appeared at a rally to support higher wages for policemen.

“All I can do is try and represent you guys on a TV screen and make you look as good as I can,” Orbach told the crowd. “I could never go out and not know if I’m coming home that night the way you do.”

Orbach was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years after he joined Law & Order. He kept his illness a secret from the public and didn’t announce his diagnosis until just weeks before he died in 2004. He’d left the show earlier in the year with the intention of switching to an easier schedule on Law & Order: Trial By Jury. But he only was able to do three episodes of the show. He was 69 when he passed away.

The Law & Order revival is just says away, with the premiere set for next Thursday. Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are the only two cast members from the original. Showrunners are promising we’ll see familiar faces from the first 20 years. Here’s hoping we see some Lennie Briscoe flashbacks.