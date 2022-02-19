‘Law & Order’: Here’s How You Can Have a Character Named After You in the Revival

Ever wanted to hear your name on an episode of Law & Order? You may finally have the chance thanks to a sweepstakes by Wolf Entertainment.

The production company behind Law & Order tweeted a video of actor Sam Waterston announcing the sweepstakes:

“Want to hear your name in an upcoming episode of the #LawAndOrder mothership? We are offering a chance to have a character in the 21st season named after you! To enter, text #NameACharacterLO and your name to 212-380-1203. Rules and Regulations apply: https://bit.ly/3rlODVs Wolf Entertainment

Waterston, of course, reprises his role as DA Jack McCoy. Going him in the Law & Order revival are returning cast member Anthony Anderson as well as newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Odelya Halevi, Hugh Dancy, and Camryn Manheim. The series is billing the return simply as 21st season.

“For 11 years, it was my dream that one day the show would return and break the 20-season tie with Gunsmoke,” said creator Dick Wolf. “So not only did my dream come true, I have my dream cast: Sam, Anthony, Hugh, Jeffrey, Camryn, and Odelya. As always, we will be ripping crimes from the headlines while also reflecting the zeitgeist of present-day America.”

As for what fans have to look forward to, Wolf said the show remains the same entertaining and timely procedural it always was. Waterston thought it would be even better.

“It couldn’t be more timely, and its storytelling is rock-solid as ever,” Waterston said. “Voices you can trust to tell all sides are always scarce. If we get it right, people will be back throwing their shoes at their TVs and loving it!”

What Detective Partnerships Do Fans Want on Law & Order?

In anticipation of the revival, Law & Order fans have been blowing up the series’s subreddit. One such post asked an interesting question: “Which two detectives, from any series, do you wish we could have seen paired?”

Of course, this spans Law & Order as well as SVU, Organized Crime, Criminal Intent, and even Homicide: Life on the Streets. By far the most popular choice to bring back was Criminal Intent’s Robert Goren. Detective Goren was more of an oddball than previous detectives. One Redditor, in particular, suggested the pairing of hotheaded Elliot Stabler and Goren.

“I also would love to see Goren with literally anyone,” they said. “Dude’s a (madman) but I love him, and wonder how other detectives would respond to his antics.” However, another felt that the two might be a bit uneven. Effective perhaps, but not friendly. They wrote: “This would be a s–t show until they eventually found their groove. Though I do suppose that’s how it would go with anyone paired with either Stabler or Goren.”

Other fun pairings included John Munch and Lennie Briscoe, who actually worked together a number of times on Homicide. Alternatively, Briscoe was also suggested as a partner for Fin Tutuola and the hotheaded Joe Fontana. Either way, it’s obvious to see who the favorites are peering through the thread.