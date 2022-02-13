‘Law & Order’: Here’s What Chris Noth Has Been Up to Since Flagship Series Ended

What has Chris Noth been filming since the original Law & Order series ended?

Noth portrayed Detective Mike Logan between Seasons 1-5 in 1990 through 1995. Additionally, he also appeared in Law & Order: Criminal Intent for 36 episodes between 2005 and 2008. After he exited the crime drama, he joined several television shows as series regulars.

In 1998 he joined the Sex & The City franchise as Mr. Big. It spawned numerous movies and most recently, the revival And Just Like That. His character famously died in the latest series which shocked fans.

“Initially, when the show became a cultural phenomenon, I was really annoyed by it,” he admitted to The Guardian. “Because I don’t like to be called a character’s name on the street and actors don’t like [characters] sticking to them. But eventually, I thought: ‘Just stop resisting this because it’s not going away. People, for some reason, will always relate you to that part, so just let what you resist persist.’ And if I can be a small part of what people think of as New York City, that’s a really lovely thing.”

In 2017 he joined the cast of Gone as Frank Booth. He was a series regular on Manhunt, Tyrant, and Titanic: Blood and Steel. The Law & Order alum also appeared in several movies during the late 90s and early 2000s including Mr. 3000, Frame of Mind, The Perfect Man, among others.

In 2009 through 2016, he appeared as Peter Florrick on The Good Wife. Most recently, he starred as William Bishop in The Equalizer this past year.

Chris’ Exit From ‘Law & Order’

In a past interview with Chicago Tribune, he counted leaving Law & Order his “worst moment.”

He explained that his contract was coming up and that they were set to re-negotiate.

“I was getting pretty well known in this particular part — or at least that’s how I felt — and it was like, well, I’m due a raise. Enough of this nonsense of being taken for granted, so to speak,” he began.

He added, “I must say, those first years it wasn’t defined yet, but by the fifth year it got codified. That’s when I started to get bored and the magic sort of wore off.”

Producer Ed Sherin asked him out to lunch and ended up breaking the news to him, they would not ask him back with the raise.

“And the reason — and it’s not all wrong — was that Jerry (Orbach, who played Det. Lenny Briscoe) and I kind of canceled each other out because we had the same sort of behavior,” he added. “The same way of looking at crime. We were written with the same sort of energy and sarcasm, you know? So there wasn’t enough of a contrast between Jerry and I.”