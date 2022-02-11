‘Law & Order’: Here’s What Jesse L. Martin Has Been Up to Since Flagship Series Ended

Jesse L. Martin has been a busy man since Law & Order concluded.

Martin portrayed Detective Ed Green between 1999 and 2008 on the hit crime procedural. After the show ended, he proceeded to do more film and television. During his L&O days, he managed to film the movie adaptation for Rent as Tom Collins.

In 2009 he starred in the short-lived television show The Philanthropist as Philip Maidstone. In 2013, he joined the cast of Smash as Scott Nichols.

He is best known as Joe West in The Flash between 2014 through 2021. Ironically, he had no idea what the comic book was.

“The most I knew about The Flash, as a little kid, was the underoos,” he told Collider. “I had The Flash underoos. I just knew that was a guy who could run really fast, so I figured that, in my underwear, I could run really, really, really fast. That’s really all I knew. I didn’t read comic books, growing up. I was more of a science fiction/fantasy novel guy. “

His favorite part of working on the show is that “you never know where it’s going.”

“They may even lie to you about where it’s going,” he admitted. “You never really know because the scripts come in, every couple of weeks or so. But with this one, it’s exciting. Before, I would have anxiety about it because you never know what they’re going to do with your character. In some cases, characters just completely disappear. With this one, I know I’m gonna stick around because I’ve got kids to take care of, even though they’re young adults. It’s just getting super exciting, every time that I learn what’s new and what’s next.”

‘Law & Order’ Revival

Law & Order will be launching the flagship series again on February 24. While some stars like Sam Waterston are returning, several main characters have not been confirmed to appear just yet.

In a new interview with TV Line, the Arrow actor revealed if he would consider reprising his role once again. Fans will recall that he was on the series between Seasons 10 through 18.

“I certainly hope so,” he revealed “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will… Yes, maybe.”

Meanwhile, NBC declined to comment for the story. Sources close to the production told the outlet that there are no current talks with Martin as of now. Let’s cross our fingers that he will join Law & Order once again!

You’ll recall that Martin’s character was Briscoe’s (Jerry Orbach) partner until he retired in 2004. However, Green ended up leaving the team after there was an internal investigation into the death of their murder suspect that he was involved with. The DA dropped the murder charge against him. But there were other secrets of his that were revealed. Actor Jeremy Sisto replaced his character as Cyrus Lupo in 2008 and was introduced in the “Burn Card” episode.