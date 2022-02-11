‘Law & Order’: Here’s What S. Epatha Merkerson Has Been Up to Since Flagship Series Ended

What has S. Epatha Merkerson been doing since Law & Order‘s conclusion?

Now that the hit crime procedural series is being revived, what has Merkerson been involved with since? She concluded her portrayal of Lieutenant Anita Van Buren in 2010.

Since then, she has been involved in both television and film. She has guest-starred in series like The Good Wife, Deception, Being Mary Jane, among others.

As for film, she has starred in Year By The Sea, The Challenger, Peeples, among numerous others.

She is most known for her role as Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med and the One Chicago franchise. Merkerson spoke highly about the crew of the medical drama, especially how they have handled the coronavirus.

“From the very beginning of this season, the writers have been very cognizant of this pandemic and how to keep it at the top but not lose the drama of the show. They really really dealt with that, and the fact that they would go back and add a scene shows you how important it is for them to stay current. I really appreciate that,” the Law & Order alum said.

‘Law & Order’

Merkerson is an icon in television. Her Law & Order character helped make waves in television and became a staple.

“One of the things I love most is that my voice is heard,” Merkerson said during a 2009 interview at the Paley Center. “Sometimes I win, most times I lose—but sometimes I win. Really, the point is, is that I come from a specific background. I’m Black, I’m female and I’m in my 50s. There’s no one who sits at our table who sits from my perspective.” So, she continued, “when I see my argument onscreen, it’s an amazing feeling to know that you’re a part of something, and it has been one of the reasons why I have enjoyed being on this show, is having a voice and being a real integral part of the show.”

In real life, she had a run-in with the New York police officers who recognized her from the hit show. She told the story back in 2013 to The Archive of American Television. It took place when she was on a trip with a friend Upstate. They stopped at a store and the second they came out, the officers rushed them.

“As I’m coming out of the store these undercover guys come over … and they’re like ‘Lue! Wait, Lue! Lue, listen listen, we’re gonna help you, but listen we wish we were at the two-seven,’” she recalled “And I’m just like laughing, but then, literally one on either side, they take me and help me get into my car.”