‘Law & Order’: How to Watch the Season 21 Revival

Law & Order” returns for its 21st season tonight on NBC, but for audiences looking to stream the procedural, there are a few options.

To stream Law & Order live, viewers can use Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Otherwise, the first episode will hit streaming services tomorrow. The series will be available on both Hulu and Peacock Premium. In a few days, it will be available on Peacock’s free plan as well, albeit with ads.

As excited as fans are for the return of the iconic series, creator Dick Wolf is the most overjoyed.

“He [Wolf] was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” series star Sam Waterston explained. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place. The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them. So the audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”

Additionally, the star explained why he felt the series appealed to viewers.

Waterston said: “There is a resolution but there’s a lot of dissatisfaction with the way it goes. It feels, to me, like Law & Order might have something to contribute to the general conversation because we’re all mad about something. We’re all mad as hell about something right now and mad at each other. For us to get these big issues aired, and to have not a conclusion but a resolution of some kind that you can chew on, might be a useful service.”

Law & Order Actors Talk Guest Stars and Crossovers

Recently, the stars of Law & Order discussed potential crossovers and guest stars with Today.

“Sam Waterston,” replied SVU actress Kelli Giddish when asked who from Law & Order she’d want to share a scene with. “I think that’s his name. Yeah, no, I would love it. I met Anthony Anderson a few years ago, too, and he had me rolling on the floor laughing, so I would love to see him there.”

Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston also discussed stars from their previous shows perhaps crossing over. Waterston found the idea of reuniting with his Grace & Frankie costars, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen, delightful.

“Oh there’s an idea,” answered Waterston when asked about the possibility. “I’d love that, well, you name it, any one of them. We had so much fun doing that show together. It would be a wonderful thing.”

However, Anderson took a more comedic approach: “Marsai Martin. Lock her up for all the things she put us through on Black-ish. So Marsai Martin is who I’d like to see over here. Commit a crime so I could be like ‘bam, you going down, girl.’”

Martin played the scheming Diane Johnson, the daughter of Anderson’s character on Black-ish. While Anderson was joking, seeing her take on a serious role alongside her former onscreen dad could be fun.