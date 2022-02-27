‘Law & Order’: James Brolin Once Played One Character on the Show

As we celebrate the new revival of “Law & Order,” there is no better way to reflect on the show’s long history than to take a look at the actors that made the show a reality.

The show was on for 20 seasons before getting canceled and staying off the air. Now, the revival is back 12 years later to pick up where we left off. Meanwhile, “Law & Order” has been on for 23 seasons and counting with no breaks in the action. The successful spin-offs in the franchise are the best proof that the original is worth salvaging.

One of the many faces that popped up in “Law & Order: SVU” is James Brolin. He is known for his role in the original “Westworld” movie, “The Amityville Horror,” and “Capricorn One.” Also incredibly noteworthy is the fact that he has been married to Barbra Streisand since 1998 after a successful blind date.

When he showed up for a visit on “Law & Order,” Brolin appeared during a Season 10 episode called “Lunacy.” He plays a character named Dick Finley. He is a murderous and crazed astronaut that kills off his competition to make sure he could go on his quest to the moon.

It’s even more complicated than that. It turns out that Finley is close friends with Detective Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni). The two of them are so close that Stabler even decided to name his son after him. The two of them met when they were both U.S. Marines. Fast-forward to now and Stabler is the one trying to figure out who murdered the other astronaut. Through a series of dramatic events, the team figures out that it was Finley.

It certainly is a dramatic twist during the episode. The team first thought the death of the celebrated astronaut was the result of a serial rapist they previously were investigating. Brolin’s character got a lot of luxuries in the episode others didn’t because he was a friend. He also expressed some interest in Mariska Hargitay’s character.

James Brolin Missed Opportunity

The “Law & Order: SVU” guest star certainly has had a lot of interesting opportunities come his way over the years. He has been a pretty dominating figure in Hollywood for decades now.

However, when Brolin reflects on his career, there is always one thing he regrets.

“I’m open and optimistic about everything, always. But I feel like there’s part of me that’s been also-ran — you know, all these horses are running, and there’s the winner, and then there’s the also-ran or the almost-made-it, you know? There’s a part of me that … still feels that. That I’ve got something to do, or I didn’t do something, or even maybe the Bond thing, if that’d happened, something might have changed, just from that one film, you know?” Brolin said to CBS News last year.