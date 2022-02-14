‘Law & Order’ Star Jeffrey Donovan Reveals What To Expect From the Revival

Jeffrey Donovan is getting ready to be a part of Law & Order returning for a revival on NBC. He’s also telling us what we can expect.

Donovan will play Detective Frank Cosgrove on the show. But he was sharing some insights about the new show in this video shared by the show’s Twitter account. “You can expect the traditional Law & Order ripped from the headlines,” Donovan said. He appeared with co-star Anthony Anderson in NBC’s pre-game coverage for Super Bowl LVI.

For Law & Order fans, Donovan might look familiar from his other TV work. He appeared on Burn Notice as Michael Weston.

‘Law & Order’ Show Is Just Latest Stop in Donovan’s Vast Career

For fans of both Burn Notice and Law & Order, this is awesome news. Other shows featuring Donovan include Crossing Jordan, Shut Eye, Touching Evil, and Fargo. He has been part of the Law & Order franchise before as a side character.

He played video game reviewer Eddie Nicodos back in 1995. Then he played Jacob Reese, a religious zealot, in 2007. Now, in 2022, he’s back as part of the Dick Wolf world.

“He was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” notes Law & Order star Sam Waterston of Dick Wolf’s efforts to revive the hit series.

“One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination,” Waterston adds during a TCA panel discussion about Law & Order’s return to the airwaves. “And his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.”

With Revival, Show Also Is Bringing Back Sam Waterston To Cast

Honestly, The Emmy-winning series is set to return to NBC later this month on February 24. In this revival, original stars Sam Waterston and Anderson will be reprising their roles. This comes as the hit show picks up in its 21st season.

Also joining Waterston, Anderson, and Donovan will be some Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi.

“Dick has been talking to me about, you know, ‘The mothership’s going to come back,'” said writer and showrunner Rick Eid. He was talking about Wolf’s dedication to the hit series.

According to Eid, Wolf has been saying that the show will be making its return, especially when Eid and Waterston climbed aboard the idea. “[In] May or June of [last] year, he called and said, ‘It’s happening. Do you want to do it?'” Eid recalls. “And I jumped at the opportunity.” Expect the show to have its usual ups and downs that make it worth watching. And fans might have some lumps in their throats when remembering old-school cast members who are no longer alive.