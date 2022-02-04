‘Law & Order’: Jesse L. Martin Discusses Potential Return to the Revival

Could Jesse L. Martin be returning to Law & Order?

In an interview with TV Line, the Arrow actor discussed the potential opportunity to reprise his role as the famed detective. He starred in the flagship series between Seasons 10 through 18.

“I certainly hope so,” he told the outlet. “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will… Yes, maybe.”

NBC declined to comment for their story. However, insiders with knowledge of the production told the outlet that there are no current talks with Martin at this point. Law & Order fans can hope and dream that he would return.

Martin’s character was Briscoe’s (Jerry Orbach) partner until he retired in 2004. Then Green ended up quitting the force after there was an investigation into the killing of a murder suspect. The DA did drop the murder charge against him, however, there were other secrets that came to light. Jeremy Sisto replaced him as Cyrus Lupo in 2008 and was introduced in the episode, “Burn Card.”

The revival will see Sam Waterson return as DA Jack McCoy. Additionally, Anthony Anderson will join the cast as Detective Kevin Bernard. S. Epatha Merkerson can not reprise her character as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren because she is on Chicago Med (another Dick Wolf creation). Camryn Manheim will portray Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Other cast members include Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, and Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun.

The NBC Law & Order revival will premiere on Thursday, February 24 at 7 PM CT. It will be followed by the spinoffs SVU And Organized Crime.

‘Law & Order’ Addition and Exit?

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have a new addition to the cast and characters.

On Monday, January 31, Deadline announced that Jennifer Beals will join the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season. 3. This will be a recurring role. The character’s name has not been revealed just yet. However, we know a few details about her. She will be the wife of Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). Fans will know that he is a drug kingpin in New York City and in charge of the Marcy Corporation.

Surprisingly, this won’t be Beals’ first time in the Law & Order franchise. She previously guest-starred on the original series back in 2007. The episode was entitled “Charity Case” and played the role of Sofia Archer.

Movie and television buffs will recognize the actress in her most recent role in the original Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett as Madam Garsa. Additionally, she also executive produces and co-stars in the show, The L Word: Generation Q.

Will Dylan McDermott be leaving the beloved franchise? Potentially. He has been added to the cast of another Dick Wolf creation, FBI: Most Wanted.

Dick Wolf’s universe consists of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Additionally, a Law & Order revival will be airing soon.