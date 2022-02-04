‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Dennis Leary in Recurring Role

Dennis Leary is headed to NBC! The longtime comedian and actor will soon be joining the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime in a recurring role. The Rescue Me star and creator has been tapped to portray New York Police detective Frank Donnelly in the popular Law & Order spin-off series.

Dennis Leary is certainly a welcome addition to the popular procedural series. However, this will not be the actor and comedian’s first turn as New York City police officer. Leary portrayed a member of New York’s finest in the original ABC series, The Job. This series ran for two seasons in the early 2000s. Of course, Dennis Leary’s most extensive experience portraying a New York City first responder comes from another series. The star portrays New York firefighter Tommy Gavin during the seven seasons Rescue Me was featured on FX.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Hosts Plenty of Impressive Guest Stars

In addition to Dennis Leary, Jennifer Beals has also been tapped for a recurring role on Law & Order: Organized crime. Beals is slated to appear on the series as the wife of Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson) a drug kingpin. As fans know, Webb is a villain against Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. In addition to his being a drug kingpin, Webb is also the head of the Marcy Corporation.

Of course, one of the reasons we all love this Law & Order spin-off so much is because of who the series pulled in for starring roles. Fans were excited when Law & Order creators brought Meloni’s character, Elliot Stabler back to monitor the streets of New York. This, of course, comes after the star’s year’s long hiatus from the franchise after he unexpectedly exited Law & Order: SVU in 2011 at the end of the show’s twelfth season.

Meloni Has Recently Acquired a Unique Nick Name

Fans are certainly excited to welcome Meloni back to the small screen via Law & Order: Organized Crime. But, the longtime actor recently went viral for something very different when a pic of his rear end went viral. And, the star notes, this viral photo lead to a brand-new moniker as well.

“[The photo] traveled the globe,” Chirs Meloni explains.

“And I was given the moniker ‘Zaddy’ which I believe means an elderly gentleman with a certain patina of sexiness to them,” the star quips. Meloni adds that while it took him some time to get used to this unusual attention, he did soon come around. In fact, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star says, the attention made him feel like fans were welcoming him back to the Stabler role.

“My first reaction was ‘What the hell?’ and it really made me laugh,” Meloni explains. “But I also felt as though their response was almost their warm welcoming of Stabler back and me back in this role.”