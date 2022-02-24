‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Are Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott Friends in Real Life?

When watching Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott on Law & Order: Organized Crime, some might think they are enemies. Not true.

As it turns out, these guys have known each other for a long, long time. They have some acting background history between them, too. What could it be? Well, we’re going to find out a little about the Meloni-McDermott friendship from Looper.

And, in case you do not watch Law & Order: Organized Crime, then let’s clear something up. Meloni plays Elliot Stabler, while McDermott plays Richard Wheatley on the NBC drama. And add this to the equation, too. McDermott is going to be leaving that show soon. He’s got a new gig over on CBS at FBI: Most Wanted and will be filling the slot left open when Julian McMahon leaves.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Stars Really Do Have A Kind of Bromance

Now, back to the friendship. It actually is more like a bromance between Meloni and McDermott. Need some proof? Just look through their own social media profiles. Both of them show a lot of affection toward one another.

One moment sees Meloni go on Instagram in 2021 and shared a photo of both of them laughing. “Yo @dylan.mcdermott I’m only smiling cuz it’s ur B Day. Have a great day and then come to play,” Meloni writes.

McDermott has also gotten in on social media stuff, too. A photo of both of them he shared shows both men in a men’s room. McDermott posted that photo on his own Instagram account.

Meloni Had Some Very Flattering Words To Say About McDermott

When chatting with Access Hollywood, Meloni had some fair words to say about McDermott. He said Dylan is full of “style,” “etiquette,” and “je ne sais quoi.” The Law & Order: Organized Crime lead actor then described McDermott as a “good-looking man.

Remember that the Dick Wolf-created Law & Order franchise has been on for more than three decades. The OG show has produced several spin-offs. What is the one thing in common? All episodes for the OG show revolve around detectives solving crimes; courtrooms have the final verdict.

Stabler has been a part of the franchise since showing up on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He left the show but returned to appear in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The most recent spin-off series has brought back some blasts from the past and opened the door for new characters to join the franchise. Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Stabler out to clean up the streets of New York. That’s where he runs into mobster Wheatley. In addition to being a gangster, Wheatley is a suspect in the murder of Stabler’s wife. Understandably, there is some tension between the characters.