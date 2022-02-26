‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Goes on a ‘Date Night Plus One’ With Wife and Daughter

Chris Meloni took time away from Law & Order: Organized Crime to get out and spend time with his family on a little date night.

Fans are awaiting new episodes of the show while the star enjoys his time off. The Winter Olympics caused a lot of scheduling issues for networks. But, the good news is that viewers are going to see their favorite shows back on TV with all-new episodes. Law & Order: Organized Crime is in a new season story arc and that’s very exciting.

Something else exciting is the fact that Meloni was able to get out and relax a bit. They were very New York City and went out to the ballet. As one of his hashtags says in the post, “culture is good for the soul”. And he followed that up with, “family is better than anything”. Two very accurate messages.

“Date night plus one for the ballet,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star wrote in the caption. They looked very well dressed for the occasion. Fans love seeing these little looks at what the cast does when they aren’t working. As you could expect, pretty much what other people do. Except… fancier?

This season of Law & Order: Organized Crime has been exciting. There have already been a couple of story arcs this season and with this final one, fans are amped to see everything play out. Elliot Stabler is struggling it seems. But, he keeps finding a way to hold on just long enough.

He’s dealt with Albanian gangsters, Richard Wheatley, twice. The show has a massive change coming that fans did not see coming.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Out After 14 Months

It has only been just over a year since Law & Order: Organized Crime became a thing. Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe and fans rejoiced. Since then, some fans have loved the show, and others not so much. But it has gotten results in the ratings. This second season is major and the first full-length season for the show.

Now after 14 months as the showrunner, Ilene Chaiken is out. This seems a bit planned. Dick Wolf wanted Chaiken to launch the show and she did. Now, “She leaves the show in good hands,” the mastermind producer said. “And we are incredibly grateful for her contributions.”

Barry O’Brien will come on as the new showrunner in order to close out the final five episodes. If season 3 goes into production, O’Brien will likely stay on with Law & Order: Organized Crime. It will be interesting if we see any noticeable changes moving forward or if it will be the same old same old.