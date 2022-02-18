‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Opens Up About Potential Relationship Between Stabler and Benson

Ever since Christopher Meloni and Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered last April, there has been near constant chatter about whether Stabler and Benson ever would get together.

After all, Meloni’s Elliot Stabler now was a single man after writers of Law & Order: Organized Crime killed off his wife, Kathy in the season one premiere. Mariska Hargitay played Meloni’s long-time partner, Olivia Benson, in Law & Order: SVU. And she’s single, too.

So don’t they want us to speculate about the will-they/won’t-they plot line? These two are the yin and yang of the Law & Order universe.

In real life, the two are terrific friends. And the two actors love to tease each other — and the fans — on social media. Meloni call Mariska, “Marsha,” in his tweets or Instagram posts.

Is there a relationship between these two in the Law & Order: Organized Crime future? Meloni, in an interview with People, still won’t say. He’d rather be playful with the collective emotions of his many fans.

“In the future, I don’t not see it,” Meloni told People. adding: “That might be very satisfying for a lot of people, I’ll leave it at that.

“I just think that it really has to be a natural aspect of ‘Elliot’s back and in town.’ And especially how he left and their radio silence over all these years. You have to answer these questions and figure out how they inhabit the same space.”

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011 because of a contract dispute with NBC. But a decade later, the network brought him back and made him the star of his new franchise — Law & Order: Organized Crime. There are occasional crossovers between the two shows. They’re on back-to-back on Thursday nights. And from those episodes, we’ve learned more about what happened in the 10 years.

Basically, Elliot and Kathy moved to Italy. And Elliot and Olivia lost touch with each other. The Stablers returned to NYC to be there as Benson was presented with an award. But criminal mastermind Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) planted a car bomb in the Stablers’ car. Kathy died from the injuries she sustained in the blowup.

Wheatley still is around. McDermott is finishing up his season two arc on Law & Order: Organized Crime then is headed to FBI: Most Wanted. He’s taking over the lead of the show from Julian McMahon.

Earlier in season two of OC, Stabler was working undercover, investigating the Albanian mob. Someone drugged his drink, but he managed to find his way to Benson’s apartment. That’s when he confessed that the letter he gave Benson last season was written by his wife. But he believed that in an alternate life, the two would be together.

The last time the two shows crossed over was in December. The pair had an awkward discussion about who Benson dated in the decade since the two saw each other. Stabler invited Benson to the family Christmas party. But she didn’t show up.

Hargitay told People about the two reuniting:”There was so much shorthand between us, which all goes back to the trust we have. He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns with a new episode, Feb. 24.