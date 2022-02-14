‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni and His Wife Take in Super Bowl LVI Together

Apparently, there are some perks for being the star of one of television’s highest-rated and most beloved crime dramas. And, Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni is certainly enjoying these perks as the television star and his wife spend some time “super bowling it” in Los Angeles this evening.

The NFC champions, the Los Angeles Rams take on the AFC champions, the Cincinnati Rams in Super Bowl LVI on NBC tonight. And, it seems Christopher Meloni and his wife, Sherman, are enjoying their time taking in some football fun during the 2022 Super Bowl.

“Me n my Gurl super bowling it,” Christopher Meloni says in a Sunday evening Instagram message.

“Thx @nbc,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star adds to the Sunday night Insta video.

The video features Christopher Meloni’s wife Sherman as she is recording the happenings around her in Los Angeles. Clearly, Chris Meloni is the one creating the video. Sherman moves her phone across a crowd looking at the amazing view the two have as they stand on a balcony overlooking a bustling hub of Super Bowl activity. As she pans over the activity below, Sherman eventually turns her camera to the Law & Order: Organized Crime star as she gives him a big smile. The adorable couple sure knows how to make spending an awesome day together even a little bit better!

Christopher Meloni may be attending Super Bowl LVI with his wife. However, it was a fun moment for Law & Order fans as the star of the NBC drama ran into his longtime costar and fellow Law & Order player, SVU’s Mariska Hargitay.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star’s Real Life Connection to SVU Costar

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay certainly have an on-screen connection. But, what is it like for the stars when they are off the set? Pretty good, it seems.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay started working together when Law & Order: SVU premiered in the 1990s. In fact, it was in the audition for their respect SVU roles where the Law & Order stars first met each other. And, the two hit it off immediately.

“I was already standing up, and so we did this huge hug, and we’d never met,” Mariska Hargitay remembers of the moment she first met Meloni.

“He has a huge tattoo of Jesus on the cross, and so I said, ‘Oh my gosh, are you a Christian?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, no,’” the Law & Order: SVU actress continues.

“And I said, ‘Then why do you have that?’ He goes, ‘Just liked his commitment,'” Hargitay explains. “That sort of sums up Meloni.”

And, it seems, the rest was history as the pair knew the connection they felt was something special.

“I knew it was done then. It just happened,” Hargitay says.

“It was a pairing,” she adds. “From the first second before we even [auditioned]. You can’t write it.”