‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans React to Denis Leary Joining the Cast

The NBC police drama Law & Order: Organized Crime recently added actor-comedian Denis Leary to the cast and fans are offering their reactions.

Leary joins the show as Officer Frank Donnelly. Fans know that Dylan McDermott will be leaving sometime this season as he’s going over to another Dick Wolf show, this time on CBS. McDermott has been playing Richard Wheatley. Now, that story arc probably will come to an end as he departs to FBI: Most Wanted.

A thread on Reddit helps give some thoughts from the Law & Order: Organized Crime fan base. Obviously, they will be watching things change as Leary comes on board.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fan Hopes Leary, Meloni Will Butt Heads

The first fan on the thread writes: “Oh man, I cannot wait to see Leary and Meloni go head to head.” Meloni refers to star Chris Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler. Another Redditor says: “I can already tell he’s a bad cop”. That’s a fast take since his character, as we said, hasn’t been revealed.

This viewer might have seen Leary on the show Rescue Me, where he played a firefighter. The Redditor writes: “Captain George Stacy himself!” That was the character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man movie. Now, this Law & Order: Organized Crime fan writes, “New boss?” It’s cool to make guesses on Leary’s role.

“I hope he’s still doing ‘The Moody’s,'” another Leary and show fan states. “That show is amazing.” And this comment is about yet another role in the Leary book of work. A Redditor says: “This guy was great in Amazing Spiderman.”

Leary has played a police officer before. He was a New York City cop on The Job. Over on Rescue Me, he played New York firefighter Tommy Gavin.

Leary Has Done Other TV Shows, Documentaries Throughout Career

That show ran for seven seasons on FX. What other work has the Law & Order: Organized Crime star been a part of in his career? He was a part of a documentary titled Denis Leary’s Merry F#%$in’ Christmas as well as a short titled Exhibit A: Denis Leary vs. Bill Hicks.

When his time on Rescue Me ended, Leary worked on Sirens for one season in the 2014-15 season. Then, he moved along to Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. In 2018, Leary had a hand in the TV movie Erase.

He would then create and write a TV show titled Dogs Playing Poker. Now, he is joining a franchise that has a track record of success for many years. Leary comes on a spinoff from the OG show, which is making a return to NBC after the Winter Olympics are done. We’ll have to see how he and Meloni work together.