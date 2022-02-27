‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Here’s What Caused the Behind the Scenes Shakeup

When Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered last spring, the series featured a far-reaching story arc that began even before the show’s start. In a Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order: SVU crossover event, Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler made a long-anticipated return to SVU. The excitement of the reunion was short-lived, however. Fans soon learn that Stabler’s wife Kathy has fallen victim to a violent attack. An attack that ultimately leads to her death.

Since then, Meloni’s Elliot Stabler has been on the case. Working to solve Kathy’s murder and bring down the notorious mobster Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley. This, of course, has been much of the focus of Law & Order: Organized Crime for the bulk of seasons one and two.

Sure, this storyline has satisfied Law & Order fans who were eagerly awaiting Meloni’s return to the franchise. However, some believe that this has been too much of the show’s focus. Leading to Organized Crime’s recent drop in ratings. Now, to fix this as the series continues, showrunners have shaken things up behind the scenes. Changing things to hopefully convince fans to return to the latest Law & Order spin-off.

A New Showrunner Slated to Step in on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

In a recent announcement, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf states that he made a move to re-organize the series behind the scenes. This reorganization led to the exit of Organized Crime’s previous showrunner, Ilene Chaiken. It also brought the addition of Barry O’Brien as O’Brien takes Chaiken’s spot on the series. Some of O’Brien’s previous credits include producing shows such as Nathan Fillion’s Castle and the CSI installation, CSI Miami.

“Ilene did a terrific job launching the series and is a gifted writer,” says Law & Order: Organized Crime creator Dick Wolf per Deadline.

“She leaves the show in good hands and we are incredibly grateful for her contributions,” the franchise creator adds.

Ilene Chaiken has long been working in the industry. Her impressive resume includes roles creating some well-received television series. Some of these works include Handmaids Tale and Empire. Chaiken even worked as a contributing producer on the hit Will Smith 1990s sitcom series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

‘OC’s’ Second Season Brings Some New Arcs to the Series

According to Deadline, Law & Order: Organized Crime still has five episodes left to film in the show’s second season. Much of the focus of the last part of OC”s second season is said to include a new story arc adding to the major storylines Organized Crime fans have seen so far.

As Organized Crime’s second season continues, Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler will be joining his task force to take down a gang referred to as the Marcy Killers. Stabler and his fellow detectives have their work cut out for them in their efforts to bring the gang to justice as the Marcy Killers are experts at masking their criminal dealings as a legitimate business.