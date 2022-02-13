‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Here’s Where You Recognize Star Mykelti Williamson From

When Law & Order: Organized Crime picks back up this spring, the show will be finishing up one story arc and rolling into another one.

The middle part of the Law & Order: Organized Crime is all about Richard Wheatley, his wife, Angela and super-hacker Sebastian McClane. The final story arc concerns the Marcy Killers run by Mykelti Williamson’s Preston Webb.

Law & Order: Organized Crime gave a brief nod to Williamson’s character in the season two premiere. That was back when the show was dealing with the Kosta Organization, an Albanian mob. But the final eight episodes of season two will be all about the so-called Marcy Killers, a criminal gang masquerading as a legitimate business.

And if you caught a glance of Williamson, you might be wondering why you recognize his face. He was part of one of the best movies in history, a film that won six Academy Awards. Still not sure? Here’s another clue. Williamson’s character knew a lot about shrimp.

Yes, Mykelti Williamson was part of Forrest Gump. He played Bubba Blue, Forrest’s best friend when he was fighting in the Vietnam War. To borrow another line from the movie, Bubba and Forrest were like peas and carrots. Bubba told Forrest all the ways you could serve shrimp. Bubba died in Vietnam, but Forrest started a shrimp business called Bubba Gump and gave a hefty check to Bubba’s mother.

Here’s a little taste of an iconic scene with Williamson and Tom Hanks.

Williamson reunited with Gary Sinise, another Forrest Gump alum, when he joined the cast of CSI: New York. He also starred in 24 as Brian Hastings. And he was in Justified, Nashville, Designated Survivor and Chicago P.D.

We’re not sure how he’s going to play Preston Webb on Law & Order: Organized Crime. But the crime bosses on the show get lots of screen time and some incredible storylines.

Earlier this month, Law & Order: Organized Crime also announced another addition to the cast for the third arc of season two. Jennifer Beals of Flashdance fame will play Webb’s wife. All Beals would say about her character is she has good intentions. But she’d best watch out for Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. He has wooed the wives of two previous crime bosses.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns with a new episode, Feb. 24. It’ll be a glorious night for Law & Order fans. That night also is the premiere reboot of the original series.

The Organized Crime episode that night is called “As Hubris Is to Oedipus.” And here’s the plot tease from NBC: “the task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats.” We’re thinking Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) must be Oedipus because he certainly has hubris (excessive pride). In the last episode, Wheatley and McClane successfully hacked their way to $700 million from the stock market. And Stabler bet his career that his reasons for stalking Wheatley had nothing to do with Wheatley murdering his wife.

McDermott is exiting Law & Order: Organized Crime to join FBI: Most Wanted. So that leaves Williamson’s Webb lots of screen time to commit his Marcy Killer crimes.

If you’d like to catch up on Law & Order: Organized Crime, check out Outsider’s recap of the last episode here.