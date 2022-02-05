‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen New Cast Member Denis Leary Before

If the name Denis Leary looks familiar to TV viewers, then the new Law & Order: Organized Crime cast member has been around a bit.

Besides being an actor, Leary also has been a stand-up comedian for some of his career. Let’s check out some of his roles thanks to IMDb. He did play a firefighter on Rescue Me for a number of seasons, but we’ll get to that part soon.

His first taste of TV work was on the MTV classic game show Remote Control, where Leary was a writer. Back in the 1990s, he appeared on two TV specials, No Cure for Cancer and Lock ‘N Load. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star also made an appearance in animation form on Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist back in 1998.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Actor Played Firefighter on ‘Rescue Me’

Leary had a very active role as creator and writer of the series titled The Job. It was on TV for one season, though, in 2001-02. A documentary titled Denis Leary’s Merry F#%$in’ Christmas as well as a short titled Exhibit A: Denis Leary vs. Bill Hicks also found its way to audiences.

Between 2004-11, Leary had a turn on Rescue Me. When that series ended, he moved along to Sirens for one season as a creator and director in the 2014-15 TV series. Moving into the 2015-16 season, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star created and wrote episodes for the series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. In 2018, Leary created the TV movie Erase.

Then, in 2021, Leary created and wrote a TV show titled Dogs Playing Poker. Now, he is joining a show that is part of the Dick Wolf franchise world. It comes at a time when the show will be losing Dylan McDermott to FBI: Most Wanted on CBS at some point. We can say that, obviously, Leary will be playing opposite star Chris Meloni on the NBC drama.

Jennifer Beals Joins NBC Crime Drama As A Recurring Character

For old-school movie fans, the name Jennifer Beals might get you up dancing. The actress had a breakout turn in the 1980s flick Flashdance.

Well, we don’t know if she will dance or not but you can catch her as a recurring character on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

That’s right. In late January, Deadline reported that she’s joining the show for its third season. Her character will be the wife to Preston Webb, played by Mykelti Williamson. Webb is a drug kingpin in New York City.

But the actress has been a part of the Law & Order franchise in the past. She did a guest-star turn on the original series back in 2007. In Charity Case, she played Sofia Archer.