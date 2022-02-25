‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Richard Wheatley Takes New York City Hostage

Oh, my. If you’re a Law & Order: Organized Crime fan, you probably held your breath the entire episode.

Then in the final moments, it was quiet. There were no blasts of any kind. You didn’t catch a glimpse of Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). You just saw the New York City skyline through the eyes of Stabler and Bell.

Section by section, all the lights in the city go off. Then Stabler (Christopher Meloni) sums up the obvious.

“Richard Wheatley just took the whole city hostage,” he said.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, after a month-long absence, crushed its new episode, which featured the fancy name of “As Hubris Is to Oedipus.” First, let’s go to the plot summary: “The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats.”

Yes, there were lots of bomb threats. But the biggest threat didn’t make a sound as Wheatley took out “Big Alex,” the electric substation in Queens that maintained the entire city’s power grid.

Law & Order: Organized Crime divides its season into eight-episode story arcs. The one involving Wheatley is ending in a week. So there was no time to waste in setting up the finale.

McDermott is off to star on FBI: Most Wanted, another show in the Dick Wolf universe. He’ll play the good guy. But on Law & Order: Organized Crime, he plays deliciously bad.

We’ll certainly miss McDermott’s Wheatley tweets, like this one. “Richard Wheatley is alive and well!” McDermott captioned a photo of himself puckering up for the camera.

So what led up to the Law & Order: Organized Crime ending?

Wheatley had someone poison super hacker Sebastian McClane. Wheatley really likes to drug folks. See what he did to his ex-wife last season. In the last episode, McClane, known by the dark web name of Constantine, gave the task force information tracing Wheatley back to the hack of the financial markets.

Wheatley wanted McClane to do one final act. He had him video a message for all his minions, asking them to create havoc across the city. He then set up a meeting for the men and women who would plant bombs. Of course, Stabler went undercover at one of the meetings.

Wheatley brought McClane back to his hiding place and tied him up next to Angela. But news flash, Angela (Tamara Taylor) was faking being a kidnapped victim. Wheatley cut her loose and she kissed her ex right in front of McClane. Wheatley left McClane next to a bomb that was set to go off in two hours.

Stabler and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) eventually found McClane, along with the blue prints of Big Alex. Then they raced to the sub station.

And Bell had the line of the Law & Order: Organized Crime hour.

“Never under estimate the audacity of a white man with nothing to lose,” she said.

Wheatley, as he loves to do, taunted Stabler from afar. He set up a laptop that featured a screen saver saying “Hello Detective Stabler.” One of the bomb squad guys bent over to look at the laptop and accidentally bumped it. That set off the countdown for a bomb.

Everyone rushed out of the power plant. Then the city went dark. Law & Order: Organized Crime will see you next Thursday.