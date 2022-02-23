‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Ainsley Seiger Reveals Favorite Scenes to Film

Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Ainsley Seiger recently discussed which scenes are her favorite to film. Seiger, who plays Jet on the series, is pretty new to filming TV. In fact, Law & Order: Organized Crime is her first-ever credit.

Right now, her favorite scenes to film are with one of her frequent scene partners, Malachi actor Wesam Keesh. Keesh just joined the series to work alongside Jet as they try to take down Wheatley and McClane. Their scenes together are incredibly fun to watch. And apparently, they’re incredibly fun to film as well.

She told TV Insider that those Malach- Jet scenes are “so much fun to film. Wesam’s a great guy. He’s such a fantastic actor and he’s such a giving scene partner. The days where we get to work together are just my favorite in the world.”

The Jet Actress Thinks This ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Arc is Good for Her Character

She also loves what the arc of Jet working with Malachi has done for Jet’s character growth. She’s starting to realize, finally, that she doesn’t have to do everything by herself.

“I love working with Wesam Keesh, who plays Malachi, [he’s] so much and it’s been fantastic to have him around for this arc. Because it’s not that I don’t think Jet could handle the two of them on her own — I very much do think that she could — but this is a great way, a great avenue to go down to get Jet to realize that working on a team and asking for help does not have to be a bad thing,” Seiger said.

Of course, this arc is about to come to a close. The season will be told in three separate arcs with three separate villains. We”re about to head into the third and final one, but the team still has plenty of work to do to catch Wheatley and McClane

Seiger’s Jet is a huge fan favorite on the series. And her role as Jet has really given the new actress a spotlight. It’s good to know that filming for this arc has given her a scene partner she just loves. That really shows in the episodes.

She also really seems to get along with her fellow leads, Danielle Mone Truitt and Christopher Meloni. She recently had a hilarious interview where she clearly poked fun at Meloni.

“my favorite thing about filming right now is that chris is super jealous of my hair and that i’m young and beautiful,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime actress joked in an interview. Chris Meloni Retweeted the video with a simple Emoji as his response.

If you want to catch Ainsley Seiger on Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show will finally return tomorrow Thursday, February 24th following a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.