‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Ainsley Seiger Teases What’s Next for Jet

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Ainsley Seiger just teased what’s next for Jet Slootmakers, everyone’s favorite hacker. The second “arc” of the season is about to come to a close, with Wheatley and McClane’s time as the show’s “big bads” coming to an end.

Considering that McClane is a hacker himself, Jet has had a ton to do over the past few episodes. She’s also really found an ally in Malachi.

So, according to Seiger, what’s next for Jet? Seiger doesn’t seem to want to give much away, but she’s really hoping to see a more happy Jet Slootmakers.

“I’m not sure where the first few episodes of the next arc are going to take her specifically, but the biggest challenge of ending the Wheatley arc for me was figuring out how to play happy Jet. I hope it carries over into the third arc of Season 2 ’cause I think she deserves to be able to smile if she feels like it,” she told TV Insider.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Jet’s been through a lot and considering her job, happiness isn’t always easy or within reach. Just look at Stabler.

Hopefully, however, Jet’s able to come out of this arc a bit more grown. While not much will be different with her, it seems like she’s already come such a long way from where she was when Law & Order: Organized Crime started.

Seiger Had a Hilarious Interview Where She Dunked on a Fellow ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime Co-Star

One thing has become abundantly clear: Seiger and Stabler actor Chris Meloni have a hilarious friendship. The two are constantly teasing each other, and in one interview, Seiger totally roasted him.

“My favorite thing about filming right now is that Chris is super jealous of my hair and that I’m young and beautiful,” she joked in a recent interview about the show. Of course, Meloni just responded to a video of it on Twitter with an unsmiling emoji.

Seiger is 23 years old while Meloni is 60. And yes, Seiger has some wonderful hair while Meloni infamously rocks the bald look. But let’s be real, it works for him. The two have a ton of fun teasing each other and seem to work well together too.

If you want to catch the next episode, As Hubris is to Oedipus, you don’t have much longer to wait. After a long break, Law & Order: Organized Crime returns tomorrow. The episode will see the team rushing to try and save people when Wheatley and McClane turn from cyber-attacks to bomb threats.