‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Declares ‘Ukraine Saves American Democracy’

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is celebrating democracy as well as the strength the Ukrainian people are showing in the face of the Russian invasion. And, the Law & Order star notes in a recent social media post, the strength the people of Ukraine are showing by standing up to the invasion is inspiring. So inspiring that it is even saving American Democracy.

In a Sunday morning Twitter post, Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni shared a post to address the situation. The photo depicts two young children saluting Ukrainian soldiers as they drive by.

“Ukraine saves American democracy,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star writes in the February 27 post.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star’s Democracy Post Garners Mixed Reactions

While many of Christopher Meloni’s Twitter followers loved the star’s statement about democracy, others raised some questions. Some Twitter users took issue with the photo Meloni chose to share with his message claiming that it has been around for a while. And is not from the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

For days now, the people of Ukraine are fighting tirelessly to stave off the Russian troops as they advance into the sovereign country. However, some believe the US has a responsibility to step in and join in the Ukrainian efforts. One of the major proponents of this is longtime actor and activist, Sean Penn.

Actor Sean Penn Urges US To Step In

Longtime actor, director, producer, and humanitarian Sean Penn stepped in to document the events as Russian troops advanced into Ukraine late last week. Additionally, Penn has been staying in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv; giving regular press briefings as events continue to unfold.

During this time, the star has been vocal about his belief that the US should be responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Accordingly, the actor has been quoted as saying our “should as America is lost” if the US leaves the Ukrainian people to fight on their own.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Deadline reports Penn has said.

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle,” the actor notes. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”