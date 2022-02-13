‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Hangs Out on the ‘Mean Streets’ of Beverly Hills

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni just posted a photo of himself hanging out in Beverly hills. The actor, who plays the iconic Elliot Stabler on the hit series, seems to have had a fun day out with his friend, Patrick Fischler.

“Hanging with my dad @pfischler on the mean streets Of Beverly Hills #Lovethisman,” the actor wrote.

Fans were happy to see the two hanging out.

“Since you brought a lot of talented people from Happy to #OrganizesCrimes, can you bring him too? Hopefully for less creepy character,” one fan wrote.

“Oh Happy!!! So good to see this bromance again,” another fan wrote.

The ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime Actor Also Has a Long Time Friendship with His Former Co-Star

Another actor Chris Meloni is incredibly close with is Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay. The Two starred in the show alongside each other for over a decade. And now that he’s back in the franchise, they get to work together on crossover episodes.

The two had an instant connection when they met, and have been close friends ever since. They had a hilarious introduction when they met at auditions. Meloni is apparently quite the funny guy, and they were instantly hugging and laughing together.

“I was already standing up, and so we did this huge hug, and we’d never met,” Hargitay told Glamour. “He has a huge tattoo of Jesus on the cross, and so I said, ‘Oh my gosh, are you a Christian?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, no.’ And I said, ‘Then why do you have that?’ He goes, ‘Just liked his commitment.’ That sort of sums up Meloni.”

“I knew it was done then. It just happened, it was a pairing,” she continued. “From the first second before we even [auditioned]. You can’t write it.”

Apparently, they were supposed to be more individual characters, but when production had them audition together, the sparks were instant.

Now, the two constantly share laughs on set and have fantastic chemistry on screen. Fans can’t get enough of their characters together and were devastated when Chris Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011. So when Chris Meloni came back with Law & Order: Organized Crime, fans were excited. Now, people eagerly await each crossover event to see the two reunited again.

If you want to catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, the shows are going to come back once The Olympics are over on Thursday, February 24th.