‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Jams at a Concert

Do you ever see your favorite actors on TV and wonder what their life is like outside of the set? What do they like to do in their spare time? Are they friends with their costars in real-life? What kind of music do they listen to? Thanks to social media, many actors gladly share this information with viewers, allowing fans to become even more passionate about their favorite stars. Law & Order: Organized Crime star, Chris Meloni, is among those with no objections to giving fans a glimpse into his life away from his on-screen persona.

Just this weekend, he brought fans along as he enjoyed a concert featuring the alternative metal group TOOL and the supergroup Puscifer, who stopped at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, as part of their Fear Inoculum Tour. For anyone wondering, it turns out Chris Meloni is a big fan of the experimental rock genre!

TOOL typically enforces a strict “no cellphones” policy at their shows, but the rules apparently don’t apply to the Law & Order star. Our best guess is that Maynard James Keenan (the mind behind both TOOL and Puscifer) is a big fan of Elliott Stabler.

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Shares Kind Words About his Costars

Now, let’s talk about another one of your most pressing Chris Meloni questions: is he real-life friends with his costars? Well, while we can’t speak for every person he’s ever performed alongside, we can say with certainty that he holds a great deal of admiration for two of them: Dylan McDermott and Mariska Hargitay.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Meloni spoke of his Organized Crime costar in highly flattering terms. According to Meloni, Dylan McDermott is full of “style, etiquette, and je ne sais quoi,” on top of being a “good-looking man.”

Sadly, Chris Meloni will be losing his daily hangouts with McDermott, as the latter is leaving the show to take over as lead on FBI: Most Wanted. In regard to the loss of his friend, Meloni said, “Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him. He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off. [He has a] cheeky sensibility and a good sense of humor. I wish him the best.”

The other star he holds in high regard is his long-term Law & Order: SVU partner and real-life best friend, Mariska Hargitay. If his thoughts on Dylan McDermott are sweet, the things he says about Hargitay are downright mushy. Meloni describes Mariska Hargitay as, “Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious.”

He says that he knew they were going to be friends the first time he saw her. “She brought her game, I brought mine, and I liked the results.”