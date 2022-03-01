‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Offers Touching Tribute to Late Ned Eisenberg

Earlier today, the Law & Order franchise lost a talented character actor, Ned Eisenberg, at just 65 years old. Like so many others, Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is mourning the loss of the beloved performer. Eisenberg previously played defense attorney Roger Kressler on the popular spinoff, Special Victims Unit.

Reports stated that Eisenberg passed away from his battle with cancer. Since the news broke, the Law & Order community has been quick to share messages of grievances and condolences. Meloni, who previously worked with Eisenberg, looked back on their shared time on set with fondness and penned a touching message on Twitter.

“I started with Ned in 1990 on The Fanelli Boys. Great actor. A singular voice. Always ready with a smile and a laugh. A beautiful gentle human being,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star shared.

His stint on Law & Order was far from Eisenberg’s only claim to fame. In fact, he appeared on quite a few films and series, including World Trade Center, Limitless, Mare of Easttown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to name a few.

Along with the news of his death, Eisenberg’s wife, Patricia Dunnock, released a formal statement on the Law & Order star’s passing.

Celebrities Share Favorite Memories of Eisenberg on Screen

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” she said. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Along with Meloni, fellow celebrities like Rob Morrow and Jennifer Tilly shared their own messages on social media.

Aww, our dear sweet friend #NedEisenberg has passed on. Loved him so. He was crucial in forming #NakedAngels a super talented actor and writer. He will be deeply missed. RIP brother… pic.twitter.com/oTuckbiU9N — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) February 28, 2022

Jennifer Tilly, RIP #NedEisenberg. We worked together on one of the first films I ever did: “Moving Violations.” Just a great all-around good guy. Always in good spirits, no matter how difficult the filming conditions were. He kept us laughing.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans React to News of Eisenberg’s Death

Likewise, Law & Order fans mourned the loss of the Law & Order alum, sharing their thoughts and prayers with Eisenberg’s surviving family.

In the comments of Meloni’s post, one fan wrote, “oh my goodness! He was one of my fave character actors. May his memory be a blessing.”

“Really saddened to hear this, Chris!” another added. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to you and all who loved him!”

“He was an outstanding actor, one of my favorite regular defense attorneys on SVU,” a third shared.

“So sorry for your loss,” said another Law & Order watcher. “I enjoyed his work. Being known as a character actor is a great compliment.”

Even the Law & Order SVU fan page created their own post remembering one of Eisenberg’s moments on the series.

“Rest in Peace Ned Eisenberg, you will always be remembered an by the fans of SVU,” the post read.