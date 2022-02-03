‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Opens Up About That Accidental Viral Moment

Law & Order fans received a huge surprise last year when we learned Chris Meloni was coming back to the series. However, we also received another “treat” when an accidental viral moment occurred. Meloni took the whole thing in stride though and recently opened up about the experience.

Talking to PEOPLE about the incident last year, Chris Meloni recalled the incident. For those who don’t know, Meloni was on the set last April stretching when a fan walking by decided to take a photo. There’s a bit more to it though. “We were shooting in Brooklyn and an innocent bystander took a picture of me as I was stretching or just kind of leisurely testing out the mobility of my hunches, but they took a shot of my rear end — my asset — and it hit the interweb and became an international sensation overnight,” Meloni recalled. He didn’t seem to mind and even seems flattered

“My first reaction was ‘What the hell?’ and it really made me laugh,” Chris Meloni continued. “But I also felt as though their response was almost their warm welcoming of Stabler back and me back in this role.”

His opinion remains unchanged, as he actually had some fun with fan reactions to his butt last year. For instance, he offered a hilarious way people could use his butt in case of emergencies.

“Sure. But first a short tutorial: Put it around ur neck, blow into the tube to inflate, and then assume the position. Emergency exits are this way and that. Enjoy,” he wrote.

Enjoy is the perfect word here, as it seems like the internet is more than enjoying it and will continue to do so.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Talks About First Meeting Chris Meloni

Though Chris Meloni’s butt is well-known across the internet, the actor himself leaves lasting impressions too. In an interview with his previous Law & Order: SVU co-star, Mariska Hargitay disclosed their on-set chemistry was established immediately.

An Inside the Actors Studio interview had Mariska Hargitay talk about meeting Chris Meloni for the first time and it had an interesting start. Initially thinking he was a different actor, Hargitay screamed the wrong name when they were meeting and he quickly corrected her. A short exchange afterward cemented her opinion of him in a great way.

“I was already standing up, and so we did this huge hug, and we’d never met,” Hargitay explained. “He has a huge tattoo of Jesus on the cross, and so I said, ‘Oh my gosh, are you a Christian?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, no.” And I said, ‘Then why do you have that?’ He goes, ‘Just liked his commitment.’ That sort of sums up Meloni.”

The rest is history, with the iconic Law & Order duo working together for years afterward.