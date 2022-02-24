‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Speaks Out About Dylan McDermott’s Exit

Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott who plays Richard Wheatley on the show is officially leaving the American crime drama. McDermott appears in the series from the start of Season 1 as a drug cartel leader opposite Christopher Meloni who plays Detective Elliot Stabler. Seeing the two Law & Order actors share the screen, it makes sense that Meloni would be in the feels following the news of McDermott’s upcoming exit.

The NBC series “follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises,” according to the network’s website.

“Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Since its debut in April 2021, the Law & Order spinoff has become a fan favorite. The Organized Crime series is the seventh installment in the Law & Order franchise from Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf.

Law & Order: Organized Crime fans have seen McDermott’s Richard Wheatley on the show since its debut in April 2020. Since then he’s been an integral part of the series. In fact, McDermott’s amassed such a cult following that he’s taking over the lead on FBI: Most Wanted. At least after Australian-American actor Julian McMahon exits the show.

Tune in to McDermott’s final episode on Law & Order: Organized Crime

Dylan McDermott’s final episode on Law & Order: Organized Crime will be Thursday, March 3. Before the actor’s official departure from the show, his co-star Chris Meloni opened up in an exclusive interview with ET reflecting on time spent alongside his soon-to-be former colleague.

“Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him,” Meloni tells ET.

He continues saying, “He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off,” noting McDermott’s “cheeky sensibility and good sense of humor.”

“So, I wish him the best,” Meloni wraps up his sentiments.

Despite McDermott leaving the show, there are still exciting things to come for Law & Order fans. For instance, actor Denis Leary is joining the talented cast as NYPD officer Frank Donnelly. His debut on the show will occur during tonight’s episode of Organized Crime. Leary plays officer Frank Donnelly from a nearby precinct that has a special past relationship with Stabler. Donnelly and Stabler’s father’s served on the force together and the upcoming episode will see the two rekindle their companionship.

As for how Meloni feels about adding Leary to the crew? “That is really cool,” he said of having Denis Leary on the show. Additionally, Meloni notes that his experience working with Leary is “a hidden dream come true for me. I really have been doing some fun stuff.”