‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Talks Unique Nickname Fans Have Given Him

Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Christopher Meloni opened up about the moniker fans gave him after a photo of his posterior went viral.

“[The photo] traveled the globe,” Meloni explained. “And I was given the moniker ‘Zaddy’ which I believe means an elderly gentleman with a certain patina of sexiness to them. My first reaction was ‘What the hell?’ and it really made me laugh. But I also felt as though their response was almost their warm welcoming of Stabler back and me back in this role.”

As for the photo itself, Meloni revealed the backstory behind his backside. Apparently, the photos simply caught him at an unusual angle.

“We were shooting in Brooklyn,” he said. “An innocent bystander took a picture of me as I was stretching, or just kind of leisurely testing out the mobility of my hunches, but they took a shot of my rear end — my asset — and it hit the interweb and became an international sensation overnight.”

Additionally, Meloni joined in on fans’ fun with some cheeky responses of his own. After fans talked about his “cake,” he first teased them by retweeting the photo himself, adding “wudda tasted better without a wallet and phone buried in the filling.” Then, he replied to his own thirst tweets.

One user commented on his posterior looking good for sixty, to which the Organized Crime star commented about having “no preservatives” at the “Meloni bakery.” A number of the responses got a bit less safe for work. Without going too far, let’s leave it at Meloni saying he tastes like “leather, lithium, and baby powder.”

How The Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Met Mariska Hargitay

While the actor’s humor pushed some boundaries, it was all because Meloni appreciates his fans. Like he said, the viral photo became a huge part of welcoming him back into the world of Law & Order. If nothing else, it showed there was still a fanbase for him, or at least a part of him.

Moreover, fans anticipated the return of Elliot Stabler before his rear went viral. The primary reason is easy to explain. Audiences love the chemistry between Stabler and Benson. According to Meloni and costar Mariska Hargitay, their intense chemistry was evident from the moment they first read lines together.

“I was already standing up, and so we did this huge hug, and we’d never met,” Hargitay continued. “He has a huge tattoo of Jesus on the cross, and so I said, ‘Oh my gosh, are you a Christian?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, no.’ And I said, ‘Then why do you have that?’ He goes, ‘Just liked his commitment.’ That sort of sums up Meloni.”

The two were initially supposed audition separately, but producers chose to pair them together. They bounced off each other so well that everyone knew it was something special.

“I knew it was done then. It just happened, it was a pairing,” she added. “From the first second before we even [auditioned]. You can’t write it.”