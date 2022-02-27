‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Celebrates How Far She’s Come

Actress Danielle Moné Truitt certainly has much to celebrate and be thankful for. From a successful career on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” to finding love, as well as new ways to thrive every day.

In a recent Instagram post, the 40-year-old actress shares an inspirational quote with her fans. Her caption reads, “Soul Star… Oh, you’ve come so far from where you started. Don’t be afraid to let your light shine on the world.”

Supporters and friends of the former “Deputy” actress gathered in the comments to continue encouraging her.

One fan said, “Love you, lady!!! You’ve always been a star. So good to see you happy.”

Truitt certainly shines for the camera while out at dinner with her director boyfriend and business partner, Jeremy Earl. If you follow her social media, which we do, you’d know the love she has for bright-eyed man-crush.

Since the series premiered last year, Truitt has acted alongside Chris Meloni as Sergeant Ayanna Bell. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Truitt opens up about her role on the show.

“I’ve been on a couple procedural shows in the past, and I have to say, I think one of the exciting things about this show is that it’s more serialized,” she explained. “We’re focusing on one crime boss for the entire season. And I feel when you do it that way, you’re able to see richer characters, you’re able to either fall in love or fall in hate with the characters. It really humanizes the world a lot and that intrigued me.”

Well, we have to say, we’ve been so happy seeing Truitt enjoying her work on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Can’t wait to see what’s next for Sergeant Bell.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Truitt Shows the Love She Has For Her Man

Like we said earlier, Danielle Truitt is happy showing off the love she has for her boyfriend, Jeremy Earl, on social media.

Earlier this month, the actress wished Earl a happy birthday with such a sweet caption. She even included their couple name!

“One time for the Birthday Boy!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!! You’re such a vibe, and one of my favorite people to do life with! I’m so excited to see what this new year will bring into your life. You are worthy of the best of everything. I love you and I love seeing you win!! #happybirthday #bestboyfriend #Jeremelle

Even though the couple aren’t big Valentine’s Day celebrators since their birthdays aren’t too far off, they still made the day extra special by including family and friends. They also allowed an adorable pony to enjoy the festivities!