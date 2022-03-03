‘Law & Order: Organized’ Crime Star Dylan McDermott Hints at the ‘End of Richard Wheatley’

Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott teased that his time as the duplicitous Richard Wheatley may be coming to an end.

“Is this the end of Richard Wheatley?” McDermott captioned a video on Instagram, tagging the official Law & Order account. Of course, the actor recently announced his departure from Organized Crime to star on FBI: Most Wanted.

For two seasons, McDermott has played the slippery Wheatley, the primary antagonist of Organized Crime. He is responsible for the death of protagonist Elliot Stabler’s wife, among other atrocities. Even so, Stabler can’t seem to nail the criminal. The back and forth they share has become a key reason fans enjoy the show. His absence will be hard to bounce back from in future seasons. However, better to leave on top than to force storylines pitting the two against each other for five more seasons.

“Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him,” said costar Christopher Meloni of McDermott’s departure. “He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off,” noting McDermott’s “cheeky sensibility and good sense of humor. So, I wish him the best.”

As for how the series will cope with his absence, a few new actors joined its roster. Most notably, actor Denis Leary will portray Officer Frank Donnelly, who shares a history with Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Meloni called Leary’s casting “a hidden dream come true,” adding that he “really [has] been doing some fun stuff.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Heads Over to FBI: Most Wanted

While fans and costars alike are sad to see McDermott leave Organized Crime, his FBI cast and crew are happy to have him. Actress Missy Peregrym recently opened up about McDermott joining the shared universe.

“He definitely knows the world,” Peregrym said. “I just think it’ll be really interesting to see where they take it. I’m sure we’ll be doing a crossover, and I’m looking forward to being able to work with him and work with the rest of the team because that really does change the dynamic.”

The Organized Crime star has his work cut out for him. For three seasons, Julian McMahon headlined the series, so McDermott will have to successfully prove he can fill the void left in McMahon’s absence. Even so, Peregrym seemed confident the actor will fit right in as part of the FBI universe.

“When you bring somebody new in, it can change the show,” said the actress. “Again, I don’t really know what their plans are for that, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining — and it’s always fun to be able to cross over.”

McMahon’s departure is slated for March 8, and few details have been shared as to how the series will move forward.