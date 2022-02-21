‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Stylish as Ever in Snap with Former Costars

We just got an awesome glimpse of what it looks like when Law & Order: Organized Crime star Dylan McDermott and former costars Denis O’Hare and Taryn Manning get together sporting some truly unique styles!

On Sunday afternoon, Dylan McDermott shared a pic on Instagram of the three actors chilling in some avant-garde outfits looking cool as can be. McDermott is impressing in a sheen dark grey blazer, a v-neck t-shirt, and a pair of dark aviator shades.

Next to the Law & Order: Organized Crime star stands Taryn Manning clad in a dark shirt and some trendy white pants featuring a minimalist black design. The actress then pairs her outfit with a matching bandanna and a twinning look with McDermott as she sports a pair of round sunglasses.

Standing on the other side of Taryn Manning is American Horror Story star Denis O’Hare. O’Hare is giving the camera his uber-serious look. The longtime actor is wearing a short-sleeved polka dot button-down shirt. He tops off the look with a stylish brown fedora.

It’s a fun pic, and we are thankful the Law & Order star shared it with us. However, it does make us wonder what – exactly – is the trio was doing in the Insta photo? Because, whatever it is, it looks like a lot of fun!

Dylan McDermott Makes the Move From ‘Law & Order’ to ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

It was announced earlier this year that Dylan McDermott would be leaving one popular Dick Wolf franchise, joining another this winter. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star will be moving to CBS as he joins the cast of FBI: Most Wanted.

Dylan McDermott comes to the series after Jess LaCroix actress Julian McMahon made her exit. The show’s star, Missy Peregrym says that she didn’t know what the cast changes were being made as they were happening. However, she is certainly on board with McDermott’s joining FBI: Most Wanted.

“He definitely knows the world,” Missy Peregrym says of the former Law & Order: Organized Crime star.

“I just think it’ll be really interesting to see where they take it,” the FBI: Most Wanted star adds, noting that a crossover may be a possibility in the future.

“I’m sure we’ll be doing a crossover,” the actress says.

Peregrym goes on to note that she is looking forward to working with McDermott along with the rest of the FBI: Most Wanted team.

“I’m looking forward to being able to work with him,” Peregrym says. “And work with the rest of the team because that really does change the dynamic.”

The FBI: Most Wanted star does note that the addition of McDermott to the series will likely change the dynamic of the series. However, she knows the changes will be positive.

“When you bring somebody new in, it can change the show,” Peregrym explains. “Again, I don’t really know what their plans are for that, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining.”