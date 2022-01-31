‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Where You’ve Seen New Actress Jennifer Beals Before

Where have you seen new Law & Order: Organized Crime star Jennifer Beals before?

Deadline announced that Beals will join the cast for the show’s third season in a recurring role. Her character is the wife of Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). Fans will recall that he is a drug kingpin in New York City and in charge of the Marcy Corporation.

This wasn’t her first time in the Law & Order universe. She actually appeared in the original franchise back in 2007. The episode was entitled “Charity Case” and played the role of Sofia Archer. The episode’s plot centered around a celebrity couple with an adopted baby that covered up his death.

So why does Jennifer Beals look so familiar? She is quite the accomplished actress and works behind the scenes. She executive produces and co-stars in the show, The L Word: Generation Q.

Jennifer Beals’ Career Before ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Most recently, Beals starred in the original Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett as Madam Garsa Fwip. It has gained quite the following among Star Wars fans and it has skyrocketed her IMDB profile. Fans of the galaxy far, far away will remember the species Twi’lek, which is what her character is.

“I mean, Madam Garsa is extraordinary,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “She is not like any other Twi’lek we’ve seen. She’s enormously wealthy. And the costumes are extraordinary. Shawna [Trpcic, the show’s costume designer] and I were talking about yoga, meditation, and dreams in our first meeting, and she said, “If anything regarding this character comes up in your meditation or your dreams, please let me know.” So I sent her these images that came to me, and she incorporated them into my costumes. It was incredible to me.”

Aside from Star Wars and her other ventures, she is known for 1983’s Flashdance, where she played the role of Alex Owens. It helped define her acting career and launch it to another level. Despite the success, she chose to take a hiatus from the acting world. She instead studied American Literature at Yale University.

“When there was any proposal, it was very respectful, and I had to refuse because I had too many exams and could not work,” she explained.

“But I don’t know … I never had [a] big admiration for the money. It doesn’t mean that I don’t like the money, because I love it. But as they say, when I’m not in this world, I won’t be able to take it with me.”