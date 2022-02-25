As many fans know, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ never fails to surprise us. In a shocking Twitter post (pun intended), television company, Wolf Entertainment, gives fans a peek behind the process of a special effect.

In the scene, viewers see officers chasing after a perp in the dark. However, they slow down after realizing the perp is running straight for a pair of low-hanging electrical wires. So, yes, the perp lights up like a flashlight before collapsing to the ground.

Ouch! Our #OrganizedCrime SPFX team created the sparks and light on the day we shot this scene and then VFX added in even more to get the full effect! pic.twitter.com/nl2fQZ3AnK — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) February 25, 2022

The caption reads, “Ouch! Our #OrganizedCrime SPFX team created the sparks and light on the day we shot this scene and then VFX added in even more to get the full effect!”

Ouch, indeed! A Twitter user shared a comment we’re sure many were probably thinking about the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” scene as well. “Well he got a shock he’s never gonna forget.”

Founded by Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment is the production company responsible for the two longest-running scripted franchises on television. Can you guess what those are? The winners are the “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” franchises!

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Are Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott Friends in Real Life?

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars, Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott’s relationship is far from their characters on the hit NBC crime drama.

According to Looper, these two actors have known each other for a while. In fact, the two share the literal definition of a “bromance.” They’ve even acted together before joining the cast of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” But these days, Meloni plays Elliot Stabler while McDermott plays Richard Wheatly.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Meloni shared some friendly words about his friend and former co-star. He said Dylan is full of “style,” “etiquette,” and “je ne sais quoi.”

Also, in an Instagram picture shared by Meloni last year, the “Organized Crime” actor is all smiles with Dylan McDermott and the cast of the hit series.

Meloni’s caption reads, “Yo @dylan.mcdermott I’m only smiling cuz it’s ur B-Day. Have a great day and then come to play.”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Speaks Out About Dylan McDermott’s Exit

Considering the two actor’s positive relationship, we’re not surprised to learn about Meloni’s reaction to McDermott’s upcoming exit from “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

According to Variety, Dylan McDermott is leaving the series to star as the leading role in “FBI: Most Wanted.“ The actor is serving as a replacement for its exiting star Julian McMahon.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Meloni will reveals he’ll definitely miss his co-star. “Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him. He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off.” Meloni also noted McDermott’s “cheeky sensibility” and his good sense of humor.

Although the actors will no longer be working together on “Organized Crime”, we hope they continue to remain close pals.